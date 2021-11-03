Glazing for Automotive Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2022

Glazing for Automotive Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Glazing for Automotive Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022.

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global glazing for automotive market is expected to scale new heights during the forecast period. The market is poised to exhibit steady but constant growth over the next couple of years. Automotive glazing is the process used for strengthening glass used in automobiles through blast cooling. It has paved its way across the manufacturing process of automobiles which is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

The boom witnessed in the automotive industry is likely to propel the expansion of the glazing for automotive market in the upcoming years. The rising demand for automobiles is expected to accelerate revenue creation for the market participants across the review period.

Automotive glazing plays a vital role in ensuring passenger and vehicle safety as well as security. It offers high performance coupled with a superior appearance which is likely to fuel demand for glazing in the industry. Furthermore, glazing is effective in reducing carbon emissions and the overall weight of the vehicle. It is projected to have a favorable impact on the growth of the glazing for automotive market over the next couple of years.

Market Segmentation:

By application, the global glazing for automotive market has been segmented into sidelite, sunroof, backlite, lighting and others.

By advanced application, the glazing for automotive market has been segmented into large windscreen, suncontrol, hydrophobic glazing, and HUD.

By vehicle type, the global glazing for automotive market has been segmented into on-highway vehicles and off-highway vehicles.

Regional Insights:

The global glazing for automotive market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is likely to secure the pole position in the global marketplace through the forecast period. The region has attracted investments from global leaders and emerged as the manufacturing hub for automobiles. The rising production of automobiles is expected to derive the growth of the glazing for automotive market in the region. Furthermore, the growth of the automotive industry is anticipated to reflect on the expansion of the market across the review period.

North America is currently in the second position and is likely to retain it over the assessment period. The developments in the automotive technology and its early adoption is favoring the growth of the glazing for automotive market in the region. Furthermore, changing trends in automobile manufacturing are prognosticated to expedite the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in this MRFR report are Pilkington Group Limited, American Glass Products, Research Frontiers, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Asahi Glass Co Ltd., Guardian Industries Corporation, Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC, NordGlass, and Nippon Sheet Glass Company Ltd.

Industry News:

In January 2019, Fuyao, a leader in the field of automotive glazing, has announced the acquisition of the SAM automotive group, an insolvent automotive supplier.

In January 2019, Clairus Group, a leading provider of repair, replacement, and recalibration services for automotive glass, has announced the acquisition of major stake in Ohio-based Advanced Auto Glass. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening the company ’s position in the U.S. market.

In January 2019, Corning Incorporated, an American multinational technology company with a specialty in the glass, ceramics, and other related materials, has officially announced the introduction of the first AutoGrade™ glass solutions for the automotive industry at 2019 Consumer Electronics Show® (CES) held in Las Vegas.

In January 2019, C-Bond Systems, a nanotechnology solutions company, announced its contract with a leading rental car company for the supply of C-Bond NanoShield™ windshield for 80,000 Vehicles in North America.

