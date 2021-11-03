Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Alzheimers disease (AD) is the most common reason of progressive dementia in the elderly population. There has been an exponential rise in the number of cases of Alzheimers disease worldwide emphasizing the necessity for developing an effective treatment. According to Alzheimers Association, in 2016, an estimated 5.4 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease. One in nine people aged 65 and above has Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the number of people aged 65 and above affected with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to nearly triple, from 5.2 million to an expected 13.8 million, excluding the development of medical advances to avert or cure the disease. The mortality rates due to Alzheimers disease are quite high. Between 2000 and 2013, deaths due to heart disease, stroke and prostate cancer decreased 14%, 23% and 11%, respectively, while deaths from AD increased 71% in the U.S. Similarly, According to Alzheimers disease International in 2015, there are an estimated 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia and is further expected to grow in future. Thus, there is an increasing in the demand for Alzheimers therapeutics and diagnostics worldwide.
Population aging across the globe is a major factor driving the market for Alzheimers therapeutics and diagnostics. Rising life expectancy is contributing to quick increases in number of aged population, and is associated with increased prevalence of chronic diseases like dementia. Therapies for AD offer temporary and uncertain improvements in the well-being of individuals, and none of the approved drugs can modify the course of the disease advancement. Thus, the magnitude of the affected population and lack of suitable and effective treatment offers an incredible opportunity for drug manufacturers. However, identification of the primary reasons and mechanisms involved in AD are is limited. Drug manufacturers have been unable to validate significant clinical benefits of treatment for a numerous of new compounds due to strict regulations. One of the significant trend observed in this market is collaboration of the existing players. Precisely, diagnostic technology companies are carefully trying to bring about effective biomarker technologies to support and improve the drug development process for potential drug candidates which is further expected to propel the demand.
The global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Namenda
Aricept
Exelon
Solanezumab
Gantenerumab
Verubecestat
Pfizer
Eisai
Actavis
Lundbeck
Daiichi Sankyo
Novartis
TauRx
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Biomarkers
Cholinesterase inhibitors
NMDA receptor antagonists
Brain imaging
Blood tests
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Drugs Market
Diagnostics Market
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Manufacturers
Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
