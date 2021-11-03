Global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Circulating tumor cells are significantly useful in determining the status of disease progression rate and projection of therapy needed for tumor eradication. Further development of various tumor markers that can be used along with companion diagnostics to diagnose or monitor various forms of cancer are expected to boost usage rates of CTC tests in the coming years.
Circulating tumor cell detection test possesses the ability to detect, quantify, and analyze tumor cells in the blood of cancer patients. It includes enrichment, detection and analysis of the detected circulating tumor cells. Circulating tumor cells tests are applicable in the characterization of tumor cells through biochemical marker analysis. CTC isolation, detection, and molecular characterization systems find investigational application in prostate, breast, colon, head, neck, skin, lung, and pancreatic cancer
Growing incidences oncology diseases and the introduction of novel biotechnological methods that enable the isolation and quantitation of circulating tumor cells. Furthermore, other factors like early disease diagnosis, cost savings on multiple treatments, drug safety, patient compliance, and optimization of therapies are attributive for rising demand for the preventive medicine, thus influencing the demand for CTC tests.
On course of the forecast period it is expected that over 150 companion diagnostic on-label combinations and a range of personalized therapeutic drugs under clinical trials and development pipelines based on companion diagnostics. The level of adoption of companion diagnostics is expected to significantly increase after these obtain complete FDA approval and are commercialized fully.
The global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market is valued at 4990 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Janssen Diagnostics
Advanced Cell Diagnostics
Aviva Biosciences
Biocept Inc
Biofluidica Inc.
CellTraffix Inc.
Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd
Epic Sciences Inc.
Fluxion Biosciences Inc.
ScreenCell
Silicon Biosystems
Sysmex Corporation
Greiner Bio-One GmbH
AdnaGen AG
Apocell Inc
Biocep Ltd
Canopus Bioscience Ltd
Creatv Microtech Inc
Ikonisys Inc
IV Diagnostics Inc
Miltenyi Biotech GmbH
Nanostring Technologies Inc
Rarecells Diagnostics.
Vitatex Inc
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
CTC Enrichment
CTC Detection
CTC Analysis
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Tumorigenesis research
EMT biomarkers development
Cancer stem cell research
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Manufacturers
Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
