Global DDGS Feed Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
Description
Distiller’s dried grains and solubles (DDGS) are produced during the dry-milled ethanol production. Since they are rich in nutrients, they are added to animal feed to enrich it. The process involves removal of ethyl alcohol by distillation from the yeast fermentation of a single grain or mixture of grains. They contain relatively lesser starch and sugar than the base grain like corn. Corn based DDGS feed has highest demand since it improves digestion in livestock.
Market Dynamics
With limited food sources available, research in food technology has lead to the development of DDGS feed, which is a by product of an industrial process. Thus to meet the demands of increasing livestock, demand for supplementary nutrient source, which is rich but cost effective at the same time has been a major driver for this niche industry.
Market Segmentation
DDGS can be segmented by the derivation base – i.e the type of grain used, which includes wheat, corn, rice etc. Based on usage or target audience, feed can also be classified as to be used for cattle, swine, horses etc. They are distributed only through speciality stores.
Geographic Analysis
Demand for ready to eat food is in good numbers in most of the American, European, African and APAC countries.
Key Players
Kent Feeds, Andersons Grain, ADM are some of the DDGS feed manufacturers who have a global footprint.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview