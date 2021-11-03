Global DDGS Feed Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

Distiller’s dried grains and solubles (DDGS) are produced during the dry-milled ethanol production. Since they are rich in nutrients, they are added to animal feed to enrich it. The process involves removal of ethyl alcohol by distillation from the yeast fermentation of a single grain or mixture of grains. They contain relatively lesser starch and sugar than the base grain like corn. Corn based DDGS feed has highest demand since it improves digestion in livestock.

Market Dynamics

With limited food sources available, research in food technology has lead to the development of DDGS feed, which is a by product of an industrial process. Thus to meet the demands of increasing livestock, demand for supplementary nutrient source, which is rich but cost effective at the same time has been a major driver for this niche industry.

Market Segmentation

DDGS can be segmented by the derivation base – i.e the type of grain used, which includes wheat, corn, rice etc. Based on usage or target audience, feed can also be classified as to be used for cattle, swine, horses etc. They are distributed only through speciality stores.

Geographic Analysis

Demand for ready to eat food is in good numbers in most of the American, European, African and APAC countries.

Key Players

Kent Feeds, Andersons Grain, ADM are some of the DDGS feed manufacturers who have a global footprint.

