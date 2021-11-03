Global Fiber Cement Market share 2019 will grow and hit more than 5% CAGR by 2024 | 360 Market Updates

Fiber Cement Market Report Title: “Fiber Cement Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Fiber Cement Market Overview:

The market for fiber cement is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors which are driving the market is the increasing demand for energy efficient buildings. However, the threat of substitutes like vinyl & wood siding is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The sliding segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Increasing awareness in emerging economies is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Europe dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Zykron

Plycem

Etex Group

Toray Industries Inc.

Cembrit Holding

Nichiha Corporation

The Siam Fibre

Cement Company Ltd

CSR Ltd

Building Materials Corporation of America

TPI Polene Public Company Ltd