Description The Naval Combat System of any nation is a vital artillery in the field of defence. Presently the world recognizes USA and China along with Russia as the superpowers in the naval domain of defence. While the USA promises to invest 4.5 billion in the present fiscal year, China also holds firm to give a tough fight to spend an overall of $139 billion to boost its Naval Force and weaponry. China is the dominant force in Asia as it supplies a lot of ships to countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. With the amount of investment and budget allocation to the Naval Combat sector, new technologies are bound to pop out and add to the present market which is roaring at a decent Cumulative Annual Growth Rate(CAGR).

The Global naval combat systems market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during 2017-2021. The increasing number of combat vehicles on the waterfront both unmanned and manned is driving and will be driving the growth of the naval combat systems market. Though the unmanned technology is the prospect of future and after four years this will be the driving force of growth in the naval combat system market. Presently USA, China and Russia are into developing the latest technology based combat systems. The Global Naval Combat System market can be segmented into underwater based naval combat system and surface based naval combat system

The emergence of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) or Unmanned drones has brought in the much-required flexibility to the conventional naval combat systems, which is capable enough to undertake various combat operations such as combat search and rescue, electronic warfare, and communication transfer. On top of this, it safeguards the life of a Navy personnel as it possesses the capacity to withstand the hazardous chemicals and dangerous situations.

The functions of UUVs are:

Efficient and precise naval intelligence

Monitoring systems

Mine countermeasures (MCM) operations

Intelligence

Surveillance

Reconnaissance (ISR)

Anti-submarine warfare missions

In geographical context, in Americas the surface based naval combat systems has accounted for the majority of the market share during 2016 and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Increased Advanced Combat systems has been incorporated into the naval vessels and that is one of the factors which has been driving the market in the US region.

Some of the driving factors of the growth in the Global Naval Combat System market are:

Growing tension at South China Sea, Indian Ocean

Illegal trade

Immigration

The global naval combat systems market is a highly competitive market. It isalso diversified due to the presence of a fewer established multinational and some regional suppliers across the globe. The vendors from across the world are in fierce competition with each other with focus on few factors like cost, quality, and reliability.

Major players in this market are –

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Saab

Thales

Other than the major players, few prominent players in the market include General Dynamics, Harris, Israel Military Industries, L-3 Technologies, and NORTHROP GRUMMAN.



Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022 Supply & Demand Value Chain Market – Current Trends Competition & Major Companies Technology and R&D Status Porters Five Force Analysis Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

