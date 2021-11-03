Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Logistics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pharmaceutical Logistics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because its final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.
The classification of Pharmaceutical Logistics includes Non-cold Chain Logistics and Cold Chain Logistics. The proportion of Non-cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 93.5%, and the proportion of Cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 6.5%.
Pharmaceutical Logistics are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 67.6 % in 2016.
The way of transport for Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, Shipping and Air Transport. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, and the market share of that is about 45.1 % in 2016.
The global Pharmaceutical Logistics market is valued at 859900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 859900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS
DB Group
FedEx
Nippon Express
World Courier
SF Express
Panalpina
CEVA
Agility
DSV
Kerry Logistics
CH Robinson
VersaCold
Marken
Air Canada Cargo
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-cold Chain Logistics
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Bio Pharma
Chemical Pharma
Specially Pharma
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Pharmaceutical Logistics sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Pharmaceutical Logistics manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmaceutical Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Pharmaceutical Logistics Manufacturers
Pharmaceutical Logistics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Pharmaceutical Logistics Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
