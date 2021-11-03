Global Saturated Polyester Resins Market report 2019 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit more than 5% CAGR By 2024 in upcoming years | 360 Market Updates
Saturated Polyester Resins Market Report Title: “Saturated Polyester Resins Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
Saturated Polyester Resins Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Saturated Polyester Resins market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Saturated Polyester Resins Market Overview:
The market for Saturated Polyester Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the main factors driving the market is the growing demand from the packaging industry. However, high processing and manufacturing cost is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
– By application, powder coatings dominated the market in 2018 and are expected to grow during the forecast period.
– Technological advancements and emerging applications are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.
– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India
Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14135669
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Saturated Polyester Resins Market Report:
Global Saturated Polyester Resins Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based Saturated Polyester Resins and dairy-based Saturated Polyester Resins. Fruit-based Saturated Polyester Resins hold the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Saturated Polyester Resins market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the Saturated Polyester Resins market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Have any Query? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14135669
Key Trends Of Saturated Polyester Resins Market:
Increasing Demand for Powder Coatings
– Saturated polyester resins are primarily used to manufacture solvent-free powder paints and coatings. Owing to superior properties, such as good weather resistivity, excellent impact strength, and adhesion to metals (even under humid conditions), saturated polyester resins are favored for exterior and interior architectural applications, coating machinery, domestic appliances, steel furniture, and garden tools.456- The growing construction and automotive sector are expected to drive the usage of powder coatings, thus boosting the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period.456- The construction sector has been witnessing robust growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In the Middle East & African region, governments have been making efforts to develop the non-oil sectors, after the region faced a financial crisis, due to the drastic fall in oil prices in 2014.456- Hence, the robust growth of the construction industry is expected to drive the demand for powder coatings, further providing a positive influence on the market studied.456- Besides, owing to the increasing demand for SUVs and lightweight vehicles and production of electric vehicles, automotive production has been increasing across the globe. Hence, with such an increase in automotive production, the demand for powder coatings is likely to grow, further driving the growth of the market studied.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China is expected to witness healthy growth in the demand for saturated polyester resins during the forecast period, owing to the expected noticeable growth of automotive, construction, packaging, and paints & coatings industries in the country. With healthy growth in such industries, the demand for powder coatings, automotive paints, packaging coatings & binders, etc., is expected to increase, further driving the demand for saturated polyester resins to produce such paints, coatings, and binders. China serves as the largest producer of vehicles and paints & coatings in the world. Besides, it is the world’s largest manufacturing economy and exporter of goods, which can indicate the importance of packaging for the country. The packaging industry in the country has also been witnessing robust growth, owing to the growing trend of e-commerce. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for paints, coatings, binders, etc., further driving the growth of the market studied.
Reasons to Purchase Saturated Polyester Resins Market Report:
- The report analyses how the stringent emission control norms will drive the global Saturated Polyester Resins market.
- Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.
- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Saturated Polyester Resins market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Purchase full Research Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14135669
Overview of TOC, what it contains? –
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.2 Distribution Channel
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”
Contact us: –
360 Market Updates
Mr. Ajay More
USA: +1 424 253 0807
UK: +44 203 239 8187
https://www.360marketupdates.com
Tags:- Google News, Saturated Polyester Resins Market, Saturated Polyester Resins Europe Market, Saturated Polyester Resins APAC Market, Saturated Polyester Resins Market By Application, Saturated Polyester Resins Market By Rising Trends, Saturated Polyester Resins Market Development, Saturated Polyester Resins Market Forecast, Saturated Polyester Resins Market Future, Saturated Polyester Resins Market Growth, Saturated Polyester Resins Market In Key Countries, Saturated Polyester Resins Market Latest Report, Saturated Polyester Resins Market Swot Analysis, Saturated Polyester Resins Market Top Manufacturers, Saturated Polyester Resins Sales Market, Saturated Polyester Resins United States Market, Saturated Polyester Resins Market share, Saturated Polyester Resins Market Size, Saturated Polyester Resins market Trends, Saturated Polyester Resins Market 2018, Saturated Polyester Resins market 2019