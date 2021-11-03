Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2019-2023 | 27.9% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years, Predicts Market Research Future Including – Key Vendors, Product Type, Major Application, Key Regions | 360 Research Reports

The data collected in the “Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share – Segmented by Component, Deployment, Location, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Wi-Fi Analytics Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Cisco Systems Inc.Euclid AnalyticsCloud4WiPurple Wi-FiFortinet Inc.RetailNextYelp Wi-Fi Inc.Ruckus Wireless Inc.BlixSkyfii LimitedJuly Systems Inc.

The Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to reach USD 11.52 billion in 2023 from USD 2.6 billion in 2017, witnessing a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2023.

The Wi-Fi analytics involves using of Wi-Fi access points to gain detailed insights on visitors, such as locations they visit and in which order, and how much they spend time at each location, and so on. It collects anonymous data from Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones and devices. The growing competition among online and offline resale stores has resulted in increase in demand of customer analytics, which gives the data about the customer’s buying behavior is positively impacting the growth of the market. A study by market states that, 78% of customers will only engage in offers if they are personalized to the previous engagements with the brand. The growing use of public Wi-Fi hotspots and growing emergence of shared data eco-system among the enterprises and retail stores is expected to boost the growth of Wi-Fi analytics market.

Increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi across physical venues and growing significance of customer analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses is driving the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market, while security issues and stringent government regulations and policies are restraining the growth of the market.

Increasing use of Smart Phones is driving the Wi-Fi Analytics Market

Analyzing the movements of the crowd by using Wi-Fi signals have become popular in the recent years. As it is an era of digitalization, people are attracted toward using internet over smartphones, which gives more feasibility to the user. The increasing number of mobile applications and ecommerce facilities are enabling users to browse and store more information using internet. By using the Wi-Fi network, a system can easily extract the browsed and saved data by internet through Wi-Fi. The increasing disposal income and increasing population is leading to increase in the usage of smartphones. As more number of smartphones are used, more amount of data can be extracted, which leads to a significant growth of the market.

North America to be the Major Region over the Forecast Period

North America has a strong financial position, which enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided the organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, the region has the presence of several major Wi-Fi analytics vendors, such as Cisco Systems (United States), Zebra Technologies (United States), Fortinet (United States), Ruckus Wireless (United States), and hence, there is a strong competition among the players. Moreover, the smartphone users in the country rose to 224.3 million in 2017 from 62.6 million in 2016. The growing trend for digitization has enabled the retail stores to provide in store Wi-Fi services. Once the customer avails the Wi-Fi services provided by customers, the retailers can analyze the interest of the customers. As more number of smartphones get connected, the retailers can provide more products and services based on customers’ interests. Henceforth, increasing penetration of smartphone users is positively impacting the retail market, which is, in turn, increasing the growth of the market.

