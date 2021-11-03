Growth of Cloud Professional Services in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cloud Professional Services Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 with table and figures in it.

Cloud professional services market refers a combination of capabilities including consulting/technical skills and functional knowledge.

An increased number of cloud solutions from various vendors have created a complex cloud environment. Cloud customers are struggling with integrating and managing applications, workloads, cloud stacks, and other facets of the shift to cloud. They are spending heavily on consultants and system integrators to educate, plan, and implement their cloud environments.

This report studies the Cloud Professional Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Accelerated demand for cloud-based solutions from various industry verticals including BFSI, government, education, and healthcare among others will continue to create significant opportunities for cloud professional services vendors, and leaders. This is also contributing towards the expansion of IT services portfolio by the cloud service providers to boost their revenue generating opportunities while catering to different segments of end customers.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based services by companies of all sizes will drive its demand due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of use. However, data security concerns associated with critical data storage in the cloud and technological constraints will impede the growing demand for cloud security solutions.

The global Cloud Professional Services market is valued at 3852.1 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9157.8 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Professional Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

Deloitte

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Accenture plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Inc. (EMC)

KPMG International

Capgemini S.A.

HCL

IBM

Tata Group

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

CGI Group Inc.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Cloud Consulting

Cloud Systems Integration

Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance)

Cloud Managed Services

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

