Health Furniture Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2017-2024

Health Furniture Market Overview

A number of furniture and equipment are being used in hospitals, clinics and in other healthcare applications. The wide range of furniture products is available to meet every requirement in healthcare industry.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075702

Market Size and Forecast

Global health furniture market is envisioned to witness a robust growth during the forecast period. Global market of health furniture is likely to grow at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.Further, the market is thriving on the back of rapid enhancements in healthcare infrastructure across all regions. Rapid emergence of new hospitals and other healthcare facilities are believed to be the driving factors behind the growth of global health furniture market in upcoming years.

Regionally, global heath furniture market is segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America health furniture market dominated overall health furniture market in 2016. This growth in North America region can be attributed to presence of large number of hospital and advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region. According to American Hospital Association, the total number of registered hospitals in United States reached 5,534 in 2015.

Apart from North America region, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as fastest growing market for health furniture by the end of forecast period. Healthcare sector in Asian countries is booming and growing at tremendous pace due to presence of large base of patients and government initiatives and support to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in this region. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the government in India is looking forward to increase health budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2025. Further, rapid emergence of new hospitals is also expected to bolster the growth of Asian health furniture market over the forecast period.

Metal segment by furniture material is anticipated to thrive at notable CAGR over the forecast period over to forecast period. The demand for metal furniture is likely to be driven by factors such as high product life and high strength of metal furniture.

Additionally, patient rooms segment by application is anticipated to grow at significant pace owing to increasing penetration of diseases and rising number of patients in hospitals across the globe. A number of furniture used in patient’s room such as bed, chair, bedside tables, recliners and others.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global health furniture market into the following segments:

By Product Type

Ward, Clinical & Theatre Furniture

Treatment & Examination Chairs

Patient Recliners & Seating

Ordinary Chair

Patient Chair

Stool

Lounge Chair

Sofas

Benches

Others

Couches

Examination Couches

Specialist Couches

Others

Tables & Desks

Conference Tables

Outdoor Dining Tables

Height-Adjustable Tables

Over Bed Tables

Exam Tables

Others

Hospital Trolleys

Staff Seating

Trolleys

Storage Units and Files

Pediatric Furniture

By Application

Office, Lobby & Waiting Areas

Exam & Treatment Areas

Support Staff’s Furniture

Patient Rooms

Others

By Material

Wood

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Others

By Price Range

Low Price

Mid Price

High Price

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Offline Stores

By Region

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075702

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609