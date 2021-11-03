WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Health Supplement Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share”.

Health Supplement Industry 2019

Description:-

A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid. A supplement can provide nutrients either extracted from food sources or synthetic, individually or in combination, in order to increase the quantity of their consumption. The class of nutrient compounds includes vitamins, minerals, fiber, fatty acids and amino acids. Dietary supplements can also contain substances that have not been confirmed as being essential to life, but are marketed as having a beneficial biological effect, such as plant pigments or polyphenols.

Animals can also be a source of supplement ingredients, as for example collagen from chickens or fish. These are also sold individually and in combination, and may be combined with nutrient ingredients. In the United States and Canada, dietary supplements are considered a subset of foods, and are regulated accordingly. The European Commission has also established harmonized rules to help insure that food supplements are safe and properly labeled. Among other countries, the definition of dietary supplements may vary as drugs or other classes of ingredients used in supplement products.

The rise in the aging population is the key driver for the market growth. Products that prevent age-related disorders, such as those linked to the digestive system, and ones that help maintain blood sugar levels, are in high demand among this age group, leading to the overall growth of the health supplement market.

The growing demand for probiotic products is also expected to contribute to the market growth. These products are primarily used as a substitute for growth promoters and antibiotics across the globe leading to the growing demand for vitamins and dietary supplements. For instance, companies such as Yakult Honsha and Chr. Hansen, have developed patented strains of microorganisms (probiotics) claiming to have particular health advantages

The global Health Supplement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Health Supplement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Health Supplement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amway

Cosway

Herbalceutical

Herbalife

Astana Biocare

Bioalpha

Dynapham Herbal

Era Herbal

QD Herbs

White Heron Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Weight Management Products

Herbal and Traditional Products

Segment by Application

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Old-Aged

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Health Supplement Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Health Supplement

1.2 Health Supplement Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Health Supplement Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

1.2.3 Weight Management Products

1.2.4 Herbal and Traditional Products

1.3 Health Supplement Segment by Application

1.3.1 Health Supplement Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Infants

1.3.3 Children

1.3.4 Adults

1.3.5 Pregnant Women

1.3.6 Old-Aged

1.4 Global Health Supplement Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Health Supplement Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Health Supplement Market Size

1.5.1 Global Health Supplement Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Health Supplement Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Health Supplement Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Health Supplement Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Health Supplement Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Health Supplement Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Health Supplement Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Health Supplement Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Health Supplement Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Health Supplement Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Health Supplement Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Health Supplement Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Health Supplement Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Health Supplement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Health Supplement Production

3.4.1 North America Health Supplement Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Health Supplement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Health Supplement Production

3.5.1 Europe Health Supplement Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Health Supplement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Health Supplement Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Health Supplement Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Health Supplement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Health Supplement Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Health Supplement Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Health Supplement Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Health Supplement Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Health Supplement Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Health Supplement Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Health Supplement Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Health Supplement Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Health Supplement Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Health Supplement Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Health Supplement Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Health Supplement Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Health Supplement Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Health Supplement Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

Continued……

