Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Global Consumption and Analysis Report Forecasts to 2023

Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Industry 2019

HAP is a type of pneumonia that is caused after 48 hours of hospitalization. HAP is one of the major challenges faced by the public healthcare system today. The disease is the second most common type of hospital-acquired infections. Pneumonia is an inflammatory condition of lungs and mainly affects the microscopic air sacs called alveoli. This is primarily caused by infection by bacteria or viruses and sometimes with other microorganisms. It can be mainly distinguished on how the infection was acquired.

One trend in the market is combination therapy for the treatment of HAP. Monotherapy is the common treatment given for nosocomial pneumonia. However, combination therapy has sometimes been found to be more appropriate and desirable treatment.

One driver in the market is unmet demand due to lack of available treatment for MDR microorganisms. Lack of proper treatment options available for the treatment of HAP because of MDR microorganisms is a major challenge for the healthcare providers. MDR microorganisms are those microorganisms that have developed antimicrobial drugs resistance. The resistance among various microorganisms to various antimicrobial drugs has emerged as a serious threat to public health across the globe.

The global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

Merck

Mylan

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

AstraZeneca

Shinogi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

The Medicines Company

Theravance Biopharma

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Antibacterial

Antiviral

Antifungal

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs

1.2 Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Antibacterial

1.2.3 Antiviral

1.2.4 Antifungal

1.3 Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Market Size

1.5.1 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production

3.4.1 North America Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production

3.5.1 Europe Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Drugs Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

Continued……

