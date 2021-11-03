How will North America microgrid market go on to become a business vertical worth USD 7 billion by 2024?

A detailed analysis of the north america microgrid market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the north america microgrid market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Favorable government policies pertaining to integration of sustainable energy technology along with aging grid infrastructure will foster the North America microgrid market. Relatively low power cost, reliability, economic competitiveness and reduced transmission losses are some of the underlined parameters which will encourage the product adoption. In addition, increasing investments toward the expansion of distributed generation technologies will further complement the industry growth.

Connectivity analysis:

Connectivity segmentation: The report claims that the connectivity landscape of the north america microgrid market is subdivided into –

Grid connected

Off grid

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report states the application landscape of the north america microgrid market to be split into –

Healthcare

Educational institute

Military

Utility

Industrial/Commercial

Remote

Others

Notable industry players across the North America microgrid market includes Schneider Electric, GE Alstom, ABB, Siemens, Caterpillar Inc, Honeywell, Tesla, EnSync Inc, Virdity Energy Solutions, Toshiba, Exelon, Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Power Analytics Corporation, Hitachi, and Lockheed Martin.

The north america microgrid market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the north america microgrid market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the north america microgrid market.