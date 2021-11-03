Incident and Emergency Management Market Projected to Register 24.2% CAGR to 2025 | Esri, Honeywell International, IBM, Intergraph, Intermedix, Lockheed Martin, Motorola Solutions, Rockwell Collins, Siemens

Incident and emergency management is the management and mitigation of natural or man-made emergencies using local resources. Uncertainty of emergencies can arise from a number of causes, making deployment of effective incident and emergency management system necessary to prevent aftereffects. The global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $423,323 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the global incident and emergency management market is driven by factors such as rise in economic loss due to natural disasters, increase in number of terrorist attacks, and implementation of government policies for public safety. On the contrary, use of advanced technologies among terror groups for attacks and increased market for smart cities, intelligent evacuation systems, and integrated building technologies are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent surveillance and evacuations systems.

Some of the key players of Incident and Emergency Management Market:

Esri, Honeywell International, IBM, Intergraph, Intermedix, Lockheed Martin, Motorola Solutions, NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Siemens AG

The Research Report on Global Incident and Emergency Management Market provides a comprehensive study comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including market size, applications, rising technology, industry vertical, region, trends, growth drivers & restraints. The report on Incident and Emergency Management Market covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Key Market Segments:

By System Type

Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Safety Management System, Earthquake/ Seismic Warning System, Disaster Recovery & Backup System, Others

By Communication Technology

First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, Emergency Response Radars, Vehicle-ready Gateways, Others

By Service

Training & Education Services, Consulting Services, Design & Integration Services, Support & Maintenance Services

By Solution

Geospatial Solutions, Disaster Recovery Solutions, Situational Awareness Solutions

