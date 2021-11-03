Industrial Wax Market Is Slated To Grow Rapidly In the Coming Years with the Top Global Market Players – China Petrochemical Corporation , Exxon Mobil Corporation , HCI wax , Numaligarh Refinery Limited

The “”Global Industrial Wax Market Analysis to 2027″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial wax market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global industrial wax market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial wax market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The industrial wax is an organic substance which is used in various industrial applications including tires, rubbers, and hot-melt adhesives. It exhibits superior properties such as excellent water repellency, non-toxicity, and chemical resistance. Bio-based waxes are renewable and eco-friendly and used in applications such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, cheese coatings for protection against water loss, UV radiation, parasites, and mechanical stress. Industrial waxes are primarily used for packaging owing to their lubricating and moisture barrier properties. Wax coatings protect food stuff from moisture, moisture loss, transportation, and handling.

Major Key Players of the Industrial Wax Market are:

China Petrochemical Corporation , Exxon Mobil Corporation , HCI wax , Numaligarh Refinery Limited , Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) , PJSC LUKOIL , Sasol Limited , Shell International B.V. , The Blayson Group Ltd , The International Group, Inc.

The industrial wax market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to rising demands for scented and decorative luxury coatings coupled with higher per capita income. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of synthetic waxes and applications of the product in the cosmetic industry drive the industrial wax market. However, fluctuating prices of the raw material and the shrinking supply of paraffin wax restrict the growth of the industrial wax market. Nonetheless, growing imports of industrial wax in the developed countries offer lucrative opportunities for the industrial wax market during the forecast period.

The global industrial wax market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as fossil based waxes, synthetic based wax, and bio-based waxes. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as candles, packaging, coatings & polishes, hot melt adhesives, tires & rubber, cosmetics & personal care, food, and others.

Major Types of Industrial Wax covered are:

Fossil Based Wax

Synthetic Based Wax

Bio-Based Wax

Major Applications of Industrial Wax covered are:

Candles, Packaging

Coatings and Polishes

Hot Melt Adhesives

Tires and Rubber

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food, Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Industrial Wax consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Industrial Wax market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Industrial Wax manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Industrial Wax with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Wax Market Size

2.2 Industrial Wax Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Wax Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Wax Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Wax Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Wax Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Industrial Wax Sales by Product

4.2 Global Industrial Wax Revenue by Product

4.3 Industrial Wax Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Industrial Wax Breakdown Data by End User

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial wax market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial wax market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting industrial wax market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial wax market in these regions.

