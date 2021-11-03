Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market Type, Application, Region, Trends and Forecast to 2027 with Top Key Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azbil Corporation, GEA Group, Millrock Technology, Inc., ZIRBUS technology GmbH, SP Scientific

Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market report delivers information on key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the global industry through supplier, geography, type and application analysis. The report profiles the leading players in the global market in order to provide a clear view of the modest forces of the market, while the regional and product segments of the global market are also studied in detail in order to provide a granular illustration of the market’s breakdown.

Freeze drying is the deletion of ice or other frozen solvents from a material through the process of sublimation and the removal of bound water molecules through the process of desorption. It is the method of preserving a wide variety of heat-sensitive materials such as tissues, proteins, pharmaceuticals, microbes, and plasma. Lyophilization is also used in the biotechnology and biomedical industries to preserve vaccines, blood samples, purified proteins, and other biological material.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market in the forecast period due to rising demand for freeze dryers in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry is backed by the increasing number of vaccines, biosimilars, and injectable formulations being developed. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to the expansion of many lyophilization equipment manufacturers in emerging countries, owing to the shift of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry from developed countries to the developing regions for low-cost manufacturing.

Key Companies Profiling in this Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azbil Corporation, GEA Group, Millrock Technology, Inc., ZIRBUS technology GmbH, SP Scientific, Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, and Cuddon Freeze Dry among others.

The lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rising number of drug development process & biopharmaceutical research, rapid growth in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the globe. The market is likely to experience the growth opportunities in the advancement in lyophilization/ freeze drying technology offered by the manufacturers.

The “Global Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market with detailed market segmentation by type, scale of operation, application and geography. The global lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, scale of operation and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as tray-style freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers, and rotary freeze dryers/shell freeze dryers. Based on the scale of operation, the market is segmented as industrial-scale freeze dryers, pilot-scale freeze dryers, and lab-scale freeze dryers. On the basis of application, the lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market segmentation is classified as medical applications, pharma & biotechnology and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market based on type, scale of operation and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market in these regions.

