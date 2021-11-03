Market Study: Decorative Concrete Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ above 6% Billion by 2024 and contribute to globe | 360 Market Updates
Decorative Concrete Market Report Title: “Decorative Concrete Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
Decorative Concrete Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Decorative Concrete market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Decorative Concrete Market Overview:
The decorative concrete market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 6% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand for remodeling & refurbishment activities, strong demand for stamped concrete for flooring, and the growing demand for green buildings. On the flipside, high capital expenditure serves as one of stumbling block in the growth of the studied market.
– Stamped concrete segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with growing demand from the residential sectors, especially in Asia-Pacific.
– Incorporation of nanotechnology in the production process is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.
– Europe dominated the market across the globe, where the growth of the studied market is driven by the increasing refurbishment and remodeling activities in the region, with steady recovery from the economic slowdown.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Decorative Concrete Market Report:
Global Decorative Concrete Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region.
Key Trends Of Decorative Concrete Market:
Residential Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
– The trend of using decorative concrete in residential homes and buildings have led to the growth in demand for decorative coatings market across the globe.456- The global construction industry grew by about 3.5% during 2018, fueled by the increasing public and private investment into the sector.456- Asia-Pacific has been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction in countries such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which is further likely to increase the demand for decorative concrete for residential application during the forecast period.456- The increase in middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing construction activities in the region, which further drives the demand for decorative concrete market.456- Besides, the residential construction is also strong in North America, due to high housing demand due to growing population demand for homes, and trend of nuclear families, which is further projected to drive the demand for decorative concrete market during the forecast period.456- Besides, Europe has been witnessing healthy recovery of construction activities, which is expected to further increase the demand for decorative concrete in the years to come.
Europe Region to Dominate the Market
– Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. After years of economic slowdown, the economies in the region have started recovering, which has also been positively influencing the construction industry in the region.456- The countries, such as Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Spain have witnessed noticeable recovery in construction activities since 2017, and is likely to continue in the coming years as well.456- Due to the growing demand for houses, the government in various countries have allocated budget for housing construction, which have been boosting the construction activities in the region.456- Housing construction has been increasing significantly in these countries, which is driving the growth of construction industry, and thereby the demand for decorative concrete.456- The renovation and remodeling of old infrastructure is further adding to the demand for decorative concrete in the region.456- Besides, the market is further expected to grow at a good pace, with key European companies investing in the incorporation of nanotechnology for additives and other ingredients, which are added to cement in the production process. The market is expected to open new avenues during the forecast period.
Overview of TOC, what it contains? –
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.2 Distribution Channel
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
