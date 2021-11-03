Market Survey: Global Elastomeric Coatings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates
Elastomeric Coatings Market Report Title: “Elastomeric Coatings Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
Elastomeric Coatings Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Elastomeric Coatings market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Elastomeric Coatings Market Overview:
The elastomeric coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the growing infrastructure and architectural applications in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East, and increasing renovation & residential construction in North America & Europe. On the flipside, the higher costs in comparison to conventional coatings, and vulnerable to global petrochemicals price fluctuations are some of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.
– Acrylic type segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to its properties, such as transparency, high color ability, and UV resistance in coating solutions.
– The reduced maintenance costs have increased its popularity which is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.
– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the demand is driven by the robust growth of construction activities in the region.
Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14135660
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Elastomeric Coatings Market Report:
Global Elastomeric Coatings Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based Elastomeric Coatings and dairy-based Elastomeric Coatings. Fruit-based Elastomeric Coatings hold the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Elastomeric Coatings market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the Elastomeric Coatings market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Have any Query? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14135660
Key Trends Of Elastomeric Coatings Market:
Wall Coatings Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
– Wall coating application is expected to dominate the demand for elastomeric coatings. The elastomeric wall coatings are known for their superior water proofing and elongation properties, which makes them ideal to use as wall and roof coatings in the construction sector. 456- The global construction industry grew by about 3.5% during 2018. Residential & commercial construction have been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for elastomeric coatings for construction applications.456- Asia-Pacific and North America regions have been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction, which is further likely to increase the demand for elastomeric coatings for residential application during the forecast period.456- Besides, regions like, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are experiencing huge domestic as well as foreign investments for setting up industrial unit, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hospitality industry, and IT sector, which is further expected to add noticeably to the demand for elastomeric coatings market.456- Hence, all such favorable trends in the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of elastomeric coatings market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for elastomeric coatings is expected to increase in the coming years.456- China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.456- In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.456- In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide a boost to residential construction in the country.456- Hence, all such investments and planned projects in the Asia-Pacific countries is providing boost to construction activities in the region, which are further likely to drive the demand for elastomeric coatings in the region during the forecast period.
Reasons to Purchase Elastomeric Coatings Market Report:
- The report analyses how the stringent emission control norms will drive the global Elastomeric Coatings market.
- Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.
- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Elastomeric Coatings market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Purchase full Research Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14135660
Overview of TOC, what it contains? –
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.2 Distribution Channel
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”
Contact us: –
360 Market Updates
Mr. Ajay More
USA: +1 424 253 0807
UK: +44 203 239 8187
https://www.360marketupdates.com
Tags:- Google News, Elastomeric Coatings Market, Elastomeric Coatings Europe Market, Elastomeric Coatings APAC Market, Elastomeric Coatings Market By Application, Elastomeric Coatings Market By Rising Trends, Elastomeric Coatings Market Development, Elastomeric Coatings Market Forecast, Elastomeric Coatings Market Future, Elastomeric Coatings Market Growth, Elastomeric Coatings Market In Key Countries, Elastomeric Coatings Market Latest Report, Elastomeric Coatings Market Swot Analysis, Elastomeric Coatings Market Top Manufacturers, Elastomeric Coatings Sales Market, Elastomeric Coatings United States Market, Elastomeric Coatings Market share, Elastomeric Coatings Market Size, Elastomeric Coatings market Trends, Elastomeric Coatings Market 2018, Elastomeric Coatings market 2019