Market Survey: Global Elastomeric Coatings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates

Elastomeric Coatings Market Report Title: “Elastomeric Coatings Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Elastomeric Coatings Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Elastomeric Coatings market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Elastomeric Coatings Market Overview:

The elastomeric coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the growing infrastructure and architectural applications in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East, and increasing renovation & residential construction in North America & Europe. On the flipside, the higher costs in comparison to conventional coatings, and vulnerable to global petrochemicals price fluctuations are some of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.

– Acrylic type segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to its properties, such as transparency, high color ability, and UV resistance in coating solutions.

– The reduced maintenance costs have increased its popularity which is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the demand is driven by the robust growth of construction activities in the region.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Henry Company (American Securities LLC)

Jotun A/S

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Nippon Paints

PPG Industries

Inc.

Progressive Paintings

LLC

Rodda Paint Co.

Sika AG