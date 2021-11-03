Motorcycle Engine Management System Market to Observe Strong Development by 2016 – 2026

Introduction:

Now a days Engine Management System (EMS) is common for low end vehicles and motorcycles. The engine management system is responsible for maintaining ignition timing and amount of fuel injected in the combustion cylinder. The engine management system helps to maximize the power output of engine, lower the exhaust, and lower the fuel consumption thus helping the vehicle to meet the required emission norms worldwide with improved energy performance. The engine management system is basically an Electronic control unit with sensors, sensors are used to send the information about intake air temperature, coolant temperature, throttle position, engine speed to electronic control unit. Electronic control unit takes the action and modifies the air fuel ratio and control the engine speed.

Global Motorcycle Engine Management System Market Dynamics:

Global motorcycle engine management system market is directly influenced by global motorcycle production & sales and emission regulations in different part of the world. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for motorcycles, there is a huge demand for motorcycles in India, and this factor makes this region the most lucrative market for engine management systems suppliers. The consumer demand for the more fuel efficient motorcycles in Asia-Pacific region is also a major driver for the global motorcycle engine management system market. Aftermarket installation of engine management system may contribute positively in the global motorcycle engine management system market. North America and Europe is the small market as compared with Asia-Pacific, but the demand for advance and efficient motorcycles is increasing, thus there is an opportunity for the engine management system suppliers in these regions.

The increase in the demand for environment friendly electric bikes and scooters is posing a threat for motorcycle engine management system market.

Global Motorcycle Engine Management System Market Segmentation:

Global motorcycle engine management system market is segmented on the basis of types of motorcycle where it is used, such as sport bikes, cruiser bikes, touring bikes, sport-touring bikes, dual-sport bikes, and scooter and mopeds. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of components such as; ECU, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, speed sensors, position sensors, and others. Global motorcycle engine management system market is also segmented on the basis of capacity of the engines such as, less than 250 cc, 251 to 500 cc, 501 to 1000 cc, and larger than 1000 cc.

Global Motorcycle Engine Management System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Motorcycle Engine Management System market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. European and North American motorcycle market mainly consist of sport bikes, touring (adventure) bikes which are all high performing bike with advance engine technology. Asian motorcycle market mainly consist of two-wheelers with engine capacity less than 250 cc. Asia-Pacific is largest market for motorcycles, more than 70% of the global motorcycle market.

Global Motorcycle Engine Management System Market Key Players:

The major global player identified across the value chain are Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Infineon Technologies AG, Omnitek Engineering Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others. Companies are focusing on integration of smartphone through mobile application with engine management system which will help the companies to track the real time performance of a vehicle.

