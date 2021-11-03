Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to See a Major Financial Boost in the Forecast Duration Of 2022

Download the Sample Report @ http://bit.ly/2X3SplD

High prevalence of colorectal cancer owing to the increase in geriatric population drives the market growth. Increase in population prone to colon cancer, urinary tract cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease that require ostomy surgery, further boosts the market growth.

“Launch of new ostomy products with desirable features and technological advancements would propel adoption of these products.“ says Hemali Narkhede, Manager, Healthcare Research at Allied Market Research.

North America was the largest regional market, followed by Europe due to moderate reimbursement scenario in these regions. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

Colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags segments are expected to occupy highest market share, and are identified as lucrative targets for investment.

Colostomy bags segment dominated the ostomy drainage bags market in 2015.

Majority of the market share was dominated by North America in 2015, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate.

in 2015, while is expected to grow at the highest rate. Continent urostomy and Ileostomy bags segments are projected to grow at high CAGRs globally.

For More Inquiry @ http://bit.ly/2ZYkrRr

The key market players profiled in the report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Reprogenetics, LLC, Genea Limited, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genesis Genetics Ltd., and Reproductive Genetics Innovations LLC.