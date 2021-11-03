Phase Change Materials Market is expected to grow at prominent rates during the forecast period

A detailed analysis of the Phase Change Materials Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the Phase Change Materials Market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Product analysis:

Product segmentation: The report claims that the product landscape of the Phase Change Materials Market is subdivided into –

Paraffin

Non-Paraffin

Salt Hydrates

Eutectics

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the product spectrum:

Major details about the product spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the product categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the product segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the product spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

Salt hydrates will be fastest growing product segment of phase change materials market in the coming years. Hydrated salts comprise of an alloy of inorganic salts and water. These are cost-effective and are easily available in market. Desirable properties of salt hydrates to be used as a phase change material include higher thermal conductivity than paraffins and non-paraffins and small volume change. Bio-based phase change materials is increasingly grabbing attention of textile and packaging manufacturers across the globe. These are mostly vegetable based and provide several social, environmental and safety benefits.

End-user analysis:

End-user segmentation: The report states the End-user landscape of the Phase Change Materials Market to be split into –

Packaging

Textiles

Chemical

Healthcare

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the End-user spectrum:

Substantial details about the End-user spectrum are provided in the report.

The study mentions about the valuation estimate of each of the End-user categories in detail, by the end of the forecast period.

The market share that each of the End-user segments account are mentioned in the study.

The trends that the End-user landscape is defined by are also contained in the report.

Textiles segment will be growing at substantial CAGR in PCM market over the next few years. The product was initially incorporated in spacesuits by NASA for their astronauts. Phase change materials used in this industry are combination of various types of paraffins each having different crystallization and melting points. The product is enclosed in microcapsules for leakage prevention in its liquid state. HVAC is an important end-user segment of phase change materials market and shall expand at a significant growth rate in North America and Europe during the forecast timeframe.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report claims that the Regional landscape of the Phase Change Materials Market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

MEA

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the Regional spectrum:

The report encompasses major details about the Regional

The target valuation that each of the sub-segments of the Regional landscape will procure by the end of the anticipate period are mentioned in the report.

The market share that these sub-segments held are also entailed in the study.

The global trends that define the Regional landscape are discussed in the report.

North America and Europe will be growing at prominent rates during the forecast period. Most of the countries in these regions have adopted advanced construction practices which utilize products such as phase change materials to improve the overall energy efficiency of structures. This contributes well in energy saving and ultimately aids in carbon footprint reduction. Phase change materials will experience surged demand in these regions over the forecast duration.

The phase change materials market is diverse which includes small to medium scale and multinational players as well. This market space has some major names including Henkel, BASF SE, Phase Change Products Pty Ltd., Sasol, Laird PLC, Entropy Solutions, Croda and The Dow Chemical Company. This industry has companies with forward as well as backward integration of resources. For instance, RGEES LLC produces phase change materials and uses it for thermal shipping and as a cold chain refrigerant for healthcare, pharmaceutical and biosciences industries. Acquisitions and joint ventures were common strategic development tactics among players of phase change materials market.

The Phase Change Materials Market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the Phase Change Materials Market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the Phase Change Materials Market.

