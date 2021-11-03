Pipe Coatings Market 2019 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit around 5.35% CAGR By 2024 | 360 Market Updates

Pipe Coatings Market Report Title: “Pipe Coatings Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Pipe Coatings Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Pipe Coatings market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Pipe Coatings Market Overview:

The pipe coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.35% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the upsurge in shale oil & gas production in North America, growing infrastructure & industrialization in Asia-Pacific, rise in irrigation and agricultural activities in South East Asia, and rising energy demand in Europe. On the flipside, plunging oil prices due to oversupply, operational challenges in newly discovered energy reserves, and competition from renewable energy substitutes are the restraints hampering the growth of the studied market.

– Oil & gas segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with increasing pipeline infrastructure along with growing oil and gas exploration & production activities.

– The growth in deep-water exploration & production activities and industrial growth in Middle-East & Africa are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the demand is driven by the growing demand for application in the irrigation sector, construction, oil & gas, and other industries.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

3M

A.W. Chesterton Co.

Aegion Coating Services (also operates through subsidiary Bayou Coating)

AkzoNobel NV

Al Qahtani Pipe Coating Industries

Allan Edwards Inc.

Arabian Pipe Coating Co. (APCO)

BASF SE

Bauhuis BV

Borusan Mannesmann

Bredero Shaw Ltd.

BSR Coatings

Celanese Corporation

Corinth Pipeworks (Cenergy Holdings SA)

DuPont

Dura

Bond (DBB Acquisition LLC)

Mutares AG

GBA Products Co. Ltd.

Hempel Coatings

Jotun

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings BV

Perma

Pipe

Inc.

PPG Industries

Inc.

Shaic International Co.

Shawcor Ltd.

Sherwin

Williams (Valspar)

Tenaris S.A.