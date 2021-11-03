The Rare Earth Phosphors industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Rare Earth Phosphors market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of -0.0176321982356 from 470.0 million $ in 2014 to 430.0 million $ in 2018, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Rare Earth Phosphors market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Rare Earth Phosphors will reach 400.0 million $.