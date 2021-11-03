Ruminant Feed Market 2019 dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast to 2023

The data collected in the “Global Ruminant Feed Market – Global Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Ruminant Feed Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Ruminant Feed Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Ruminant Feed Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Ruminant Feed Market operations is also included in this report. The Ruminant Feed Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Ruminant Feed Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Cargill Inc, Land O Lakes Feed, DBN Group, Archer Daniels Midland, Evialis, For Farmers, DLG Group, DSM NV, De Heus, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Biomin

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13102186

Overview of Ruminant Feed Market Report:

Growth is particularly high in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil because of increasing income levels and rising per capita meat consumption. Some major drivers of the compound feed industry identified in this report are rise in the global meat consumption, increasing awareness towards meat quality and safety, increasing mass production of meat, and recent livestock disease outbreaks. Major restraints identified in this report are regulatory structure and intervention and rising raw material costs. The Asia-Pacific region is driving the growth and is expected to hold 41% of the global market revenue by 2020. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to have a high CAGR of 3.1% due to increasing demand for meat products in the region and rising domestic meat production, especially in China, India, Malaysia, Japan and Singapore.

Increased Awareness Regarding Quality Meat and Milk Products

Food safety has become an important issue for many governments around the world, especially in North America and Europe. Consumers around the world are now more aware and informed and giving importance to the extrinsic quality attributes of the meat they consume. Certain pathogenic and parasitic contaminations in meat products such as salmonella, listeria and E. coli, along with various disease outbreaks in livestock animals such as swine flu, foot and mouth disease in the past decade have raised concerns over meat quality and safety. For instance, in January 2011 a meat quality issue arose in Germany, where a cancer causing dioxin was found in meat products. Taking safety steps, many countries including South Korea and Slovakia banned pork imports from Germany due to the health risks involved. Use of compound feed with feed additives such as antibiotics, enzymes, and vitamins provides balanced nutrition to the animals and protects them against such harmful environmental influences.

Government Regulations

Regulatory issues are the biggest constraints in the compound feed industry. Animal feed production comes under feedstuff regulations in most countries. Regulatory framework is increasingly getting stringent, such as in the year 2006 in EU and in 2009 in the US., when the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in animals was banned. Europe had also imposed a ban on the use of animal proteins in aqua feed.

Many countries including China, Thailand, and Vietnam that export fish to Europe and US. do not have such regulations against the use of antibiotics or animal proteins in feed. Such disparities in regulations have adverse effects on the global fish and aquafeed trade, especially between developed and developing economies. Producers of feed and feed additives are required to follow strict regulations related to regional and national health and safety for their products to get approval in developed nations. This ultimately affects the cost of the final products. Such regulatory initiatives are posing challenges for existing feed products and are increasing the cost of new feed development.

Inquire more or share questions if any for this Report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13102186

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Study on the adoption of ruminant feed in developing regions and its effects on the global feed industry.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the players expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Study on the region expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.