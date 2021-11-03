Smart Water Meter Market 2019 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 11.2% by 2023 | Industrial Analysis According to Revenue, Market Share, Growth, Leading Investors

The data collected in the “Global Smart Water Meter Market – Segmented by End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Smart Water Meter Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Smart Water Meter Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Smart Water Meter Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Smart Water Meter Market operations is also included in this report. The Smart Water Meter Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Smart Water Meter Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Sensus USA Inc., Aichi Tokei Denki, Zenner International GmbH & Co KG, Mueller Systems LLC, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Apator SA, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd., Kamstrup A/S, Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group, Arad Group

Overview of Smart Water Meter Market Report:

The smart water meter market witnessed 11.8 million unit shipments in 2017 and is expected to reach 22.1 million unit shipments by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period (2019 – 2023). The report discusses the end users that use these products. The regions considered under the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how the need for billing accuracy and customer convenience is affecting the market.

With increasing pressure on water utilities, owing to the growing demand, increasing water stress, rising energy prices, and aging water systems, the smart water network solutions have emerged with significant benefits, by combining advanced metering technology, software, and effective communications systems. The integration of the said components, enables end users to account for every drop and turn water into revenue through enhanced leak detection and unparalleled data acquisition. Moreover, the critical need for optimized consumption of water in water-scarce areas is expected to drive the smart water meter market. For instance, according to the World Water Development Report, 480 million people in Asia alone will face water scarcity in the future.

Increase in Billing Revenue and Accuracy to Drive the Demand

Smart meters boost a utility’s ability to precisely and timely bill customers for the extent of water used. The remote-read capability allows for smaller intervals between billing reads, better business preparation in understanding future revenue streams, or producing a continuous flow of capital. The upgrade to smart water meter yields a more accurate billing process, which, in turn, increases utility revenue. Smart meters also cut the labor costs, with their advanced reading process. Most of the smart water meters consist of a radio transmitter that allows crews to receive meter information by traveling by a house or building. Further, intelligent alerts in the ultrasonic water meter enable efficient leak detection and lower the amount of non-revenue water, because faster detection of leaks can help in mitigating water losses.

Growing Demand from the Industrial segment to Augment Growth

In industries, utilities are undergoing a global transformation into the information age, based on the assumption that consumers and utilities will gain from collecting and distributing granular, real-time information, especially the water and wastewater treatment plants. Smart water meters in industries are utmost useful in handling the heating and cooling systems that have substantial energy requirements, when compared to other equipment. Moreover, as various end users deploy AMI across their distribution grids, the customer-related data can be remotely monitored, allowing major industries to adjust their water usage accordingly. Moreover, smart water meters also enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system employed by the utilities, streamlining their business process, saving time and cost in the process.

North America is the Largest Market

Water scarcity in the western region, along with the ageing infrastructure in the Mid-West and East, has helped underpin the requirement to tackle efficient remote meter reading that can help benefit revenue generation and improve consumer service. Moreover, as North America is a more developed market, the utility base is in harmony with the smart meter technology and is starting to take on advanced data solutions. In addition, Halifax Water, the Canadian utility, secured approval from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) to upgrade the region’s water meters. The water distribution and treatment firm announced plans to replace existing analogue water meters with automated smart water metering systems from early 2017. With such initiatives expected to become common in future, the demand for smart water meters is expected to increase.

