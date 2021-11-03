Sodium Metabisulfite Market to 2027 – Aditya Birla Chemicals, BASF SE, Esseco USA LLC, Grillo-Werke AG, Hydrite Chemical Co.

Sodium metabisulfite is an inorganic compound comprising of oxygen, sodium, and sulfur. It is mainly used as a disinfectant, antioxidant and preservative agent. This inorganic compound is used in steam boiler water treatment to remove dissolved oxygen and to remove excess chlorine from wastewater. It preserves silage in feed applications. Sodium metabisulfite in the purification of aldehydes & ketones. It is an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry where it is used as a preservative. Sodium metabisulfite is an essential component of developer baths and fixers in the photographic industry. It is used as a sulfonating agent and reducing agent in the chemical processes with significant applications for surfactants and polymerization..

The Sodium Metabisulfite market is driven by flourishing food & beverage industry and growing demand in the food packaging industry to preserve food quality mainly in developed nations like the U.S. Another major factor that drives the Sodium metabisulfite market growth is wastewater treatment issues in developing nations using Sodium metabisulfite for effluent water-treatment to eliminate chlorine. Besides, the global demand for freshwater reflects excellent opportunities for demand in water treatment applications. Exposure of Sodium metabisulfite in its pure form is found to be hazardous for humans causing serious health concerns such as irritation in the respiratory tracts and dysfunctional gastrointestinal system. Also, the toxic pollutants like hydrogen sulfide gas that is emitted during downstream operations in the pulp & paper industry may restrain Sodium metabisulfite market growth.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Aditya Birla Chemicals

BASF SE

Esseco USA LLC

Grillo-Werke AG

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Seidler Chemical Co.

Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Surpass Chemical Company, Inc.

Tangshan Sanjiang Chemical Co., Ltd.

The global Sodium Metabisulfite market is broadly classified by grade and by end-user. For grade type, the market is segmented into food grade, industrial/technical grade, and photo grade. On the basis of end user, the global Sodium Metabisulfite market is categorized into food & beverages, water treatment, chemical & pharma, textile industry, leather industry (tanneries), pulp & paper, photographic & film, and others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Sodium Metabisulfite market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Sodium Metabisulfite market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Sodium Metabisulfite market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Sodium Metabisulfite market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Sodium Metabisulfite market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Sodium Metabisulfite market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Sodium Metabisulfite market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Sodium Metabisulfite market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Sodium Metabisulfite market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.