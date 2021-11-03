Veterinary Diagnostics Market Demand, Industry Development Trends by Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity by 2027 with Leading Key Players bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation and Omixon Inc

Veterinary Diagnostics market research report delivers detailed analysis on the main growth prospects and challenges in the global market. This research study is expected to guide the new and existing key players in the market in making current business decisions in order to sustain in the rigid competition of the global market. The report sheds light on the main product portfolios, geographical segments, key applications, and the competitive landscape of the global Veterinary Diagnostics market that have been mentioned in the study.

In veterinary diagnostics, various tests are performed which are based on assays for the diagnosis of animals. The veterinarians use a variety of veterinary tools in disease diagnosis to monitor disease progression. Various tests and imaging techniques are performed in diagnosis. Tests include, molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics tests, clinical biochemistry and others.

Key Companies Profiling in this Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation and Omixon Inc. among others.

The veterinary diagnostics market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, growing companion animal population, rising demand for animal-derived food products, rising demand for pet insurance & growing animal health expenditure. However, the growing prevalence of animal zoonotic diseases is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the veterinary diagnostics market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global veterinary diagnostics market based on product, technology and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The veterinary diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global veterinary diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and end user. Based on product, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented as, instruments and consumables. On the basis of technology, the veterinary diagnostics market categorized as, immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, urinalysis and others. Based on the end user, the veterinary diagnostics market is classified as, veterinary hospitals & clinics, homecare settings, reference laboratories and research institutes & universities.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the veterinary diagnostics market in the coming years, due to the income levels in developed economies, increasing adoption of pet insurance and increasing number of veterinary practitioners in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing zoonotic and foodborne diseases in the region.

The “Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, end user, and geography. The global veterinary diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading veterinary diagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

