What’s driving the Network Function Virtualization Market share? | By Key players Broadcom, Docker, Amdocs, Arista Networks, Cisco

A detailed analysis of the Network Function Virtualization Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the Network Function Virtualization Market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

The network function virtualization market growth is attributed to the growing trend of mobility in enterprise IT infrastructures, lower telecom carrier costs enabled by NFV deployment, and consistent industry as well as government initiatives for the commercialization of 5G network technology. As network service providers have invested in multiple technology transitions for mobile, broadband access, and business services over the years, disparate networks with their own proprietary architecture have emerged. This has led to enormous CAPEX and OPEX budget bloats. NFV allows service providers to effectively virtualize network functions such as load balancers, firewalls, subscriber policy management, and mobile RAN (Radio Access Network) functions. Due to the excellent flexibility and agility offered by NFV solutions, enterprises can scale their networking infrastructure in response to increased workloads by using cloud-native NFVs. This flexibility allows them to reduce the cost incurred in procuring additional hardware appliances for supporting newly introduced network services.

Component analysis:

Component segmentation: The report claims that the component landscape of the Network Function Virtualization Market is subdivided into –

Hardware NFV severs Storage Switches

Software NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Virtual Network Function (VNF) software

Service Training and consulting Integration and maintenance Managed service



Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report states the application landscape of the Network Function Virtualization Market to be split into –

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & consumer goods

Government

Manufacturing

Some of the key players operating in the network function virtualization market are Cisco, Huawei, Ericsson, VMware, Juniper, F5 Networks, Nokia, AT&T, HP, Citrix, NFWare, WindRiver, Riverbed, Broadcom, Oracle, Verizon, 6Wind, Arista, Amdocs, IBM, and Pluribus.

The Network Function Virtualization Market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the Network Function Virtualization Market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the Network Function Virtualization Market.