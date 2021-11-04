2019 Microgrid Control Systems Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Microgrid Control Systems Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Microgrid Control Systems Market report presents in-depth analysis of Microgrid Control Systems which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Microgrid Control Systems market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Microgrid Control Systems market report also includes new upcoming technology of Microgrid Control Systems Industry that will helps to our clients.

The microgrid control systems market was valued at USD 23.5 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 41.7 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Continuous improvements in control and energy management are expected to positively impact the market growth. Price depreciation in both distributed renewable power and battery technologies, along with the technological advancements in energy management systems, has created more efficient renewable grid networks, along with advanced smart grid technologies.

– With microgrids now being deployed in many areas and integrated with new technologies, such as fuel cell, there is a need for efficient and reliable control systems that can handle the complexity of these new systems.

– Thus, the need for effective and centralized microgrid controllers is increasing. Due to their long-distance lines, traditional grids are deemed to be highly inefficient.

– Also, microgrids are highly efficient. With the increasing fuel and energy costs, the need for efficient systems is growing, which, in turn, is favoring the rate of adoption of microgrid systems.

However, higher implementation costs can hinder the growth of the market. With these systems being relatively new, there is also a constant requirement for maintenance, and hence, the need for skilled labor to address technical issues. These factors are standing as roadblocks for the market growth.

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd

Eaton Corporation PLC

Princeton Power Systems

General Electric Corporation

Pareto Energy, Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc.

Northern Power Systems Corporation

