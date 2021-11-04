2019 Natural Language Processing Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Natural Language Processing Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Market Overview:

The Natural Language Processing Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 22.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Over the past few years, deep learning architectures and algorithms have made impressive advances in the fields of image recognition and speech processing. The application to natural language processing (NLP) has proven to make significant contributions, yielding state-of-the-art results for some complex NLP application tasks.

Using the Internet and an ever-expanding means of communication, consumption, and interaction have empowered consumers. Companies have been forced to rethink their branding and business models. In today’s competitive marketplace, attracting customers from competitors requires more than the dominant product-centric or company-centric model.

These channels offer businesses opportunities to implement AI-powered chatbots that are proficient at dealing with inquiries. In some cases, they can even predict a customer’s next action and pre-empt inquiries with proactive communication.

The IIoT is driving unprecedented disruption in the industry that was hampered by a shortage of skilled workforce. The technology is also set to aid cost efficiency in the industry. Technical skills are needed to implement, develop, road map infrastructure, manage security, and capture and analyze data. Experienced developers who are well versed with styles, languages, and mechanisms of different applications are vital for the implementation of NLP. There is a lack of such trained professional across industries.

The transition from the existing legacy system to SaaS platforms is an expensive process, involving technical and non-technical resources and challenges. Also, the lack of understanding of cloud computing migration leads to many migration failures in achieving organization goals. These challenges of modernizing the existing legacy systems and high software migrating cost are hindering the growth of the market studied.

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

3M Company

SAS Institute Inc.

IBM Corporation

NetBase Solutions Inc.

Verint System Inc

Genpact Limited

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

AppOrchid Inc.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Veritone Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce.com Inc.

Rasa Technologies GmbH

Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

Klevu Oy

Micro Focus International PLC (HPE) Scope of the Report: