2019 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Press Release

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Request Sample PDF of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999430

Market Overview:

  • The non-destructive testing (NDT) market was valued at USD 15.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Most of the non-destructive testing market is dependent on the oil and gas and aerospace sector. The NDT market has been affected severely by the recent fluctuations in crude oil prices, which is rendering loss to most players in the market.
  • Several governmental agencies and regional bodies, like the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), have been instituted across the world to take stringent measures for assuring the safety of instruments and overseeing of engineering services testing. This is important for gaining clearances and certificates from concerned authorities.
  • Over the past few years, there has been an incremental rise in the demand for skilled NDT technicians across the world. However, the demand, currently, outweighs supply due to a plethora of reasons.
  • NDT inspection companies have come under severe pressure, due to the supply/demand anomalies regarding the availability of certified professionals. Although many certifying organizations and training institutes have emerged in the recent times, NDT stands to be less attractive as a career in many Asian countries.

    Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Covers Major Key Players:

  • Olympus Corporation
  • GE Measurement and Control
  • YXLON International GmbH (Comet Holdings AG)
  • Team, Inc.
  • Applus Services SA
  • Mistras Group, Inc.
  • SGS Group
  • Fujifilm Corporation
  • Bureau Veritas S.A.
  • Nikon Metrology NV
  • Intertek Group PLC.
  • Acuren Inspection, Inc.
  • TÜV Rheinland AG
  • Magnaflux Corporation

    Scope of the Report:

  • Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the process of inspecting, testing, or evaluating materials, components, or assemblies for discontinuities or differences in characteristics without destroying the serviceability of the part or system. In other words, when the inspection or test is completed, the part can still be used.
  • In contrast to NDT, other tests are destructive in nature and are therefore done on a limited number of samples, rather than on the materials, components, or assemblies actually being put into service.
  • These destructive tests are often used to determine the physical properties of materials, such as impact resistance, ductility, yield and ultimate tensile strength, fracture toughness, and fatigue strength; but discontinuities and differences in material characteristics are more effectively found by NDT.

    The objective of this Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market
    • Chapter 3: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market

