2019 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: "Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024"

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market report presents in-depth analysis of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion).

Market Overview:

The non-destructive testing (NDT) market was valued at USD 15.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Most of the non-destructive testing market is dependent on the oil and gas and aerospace sector. The NDT market has been affected severely by the recent fluctuations in crude oil prices, which is rendering loss to most players in the market.

Several governmental agencies and regional bodies, like the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), have been instituted across the world to take stringent measures for assuring the safety of instruments and overseeing of engineering services testing. This is important for gaining clearances and certificates from concerned authorities.

Over the past few years, there has been an incremental rise in the demand for skilled NDT technicians across the world. However, the demand, currently, outweighs supply due to a plethora of reasons.

NDT inspection companies have come under severe pressure, due to the supply/demand anomalies regarding the availability of certified professionals. Although many certifying organizations and training institutes have emerged in the recent times, NDT stands to be less attractive as a career in many Asian countries.

Olympus Corporation

GE Measurement and Control

YXLON International GmbH (Comet Holdings AG)

Team, Inc.

Applus Services SA

Mistras Group, Inc.

SGS Group

Fujifilm Corporation

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Nikon Metrology NV

Intertek Group PLC.

Acuren Inspection, Inc.

TÜV Rheinland AG

Scope of the Report:

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the process of inspecting, testing, or evaluating materials, components, or assemblies for discontinuities or differences in characteristics without destroying the serviceability of the part or system. In other words, when the inspection or test is completed, the part can still be used.

In contrast to NDT, other tests are destructive in nature and are therefore done on a limited number of samples, rather than on the materials, components, or assemblies actually being put into service.