2019 Nurse Call Systems Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Nurse Call Systems

Report Titled: “Global Nurse Call Systems Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Nurse Call Systems Market report presents in-depth analysis of Nurse Call Systems which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Nurse Call Systems market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Nurse Call Systems market report also includes new upcoming technology of Nurse Call Systems Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The global nurse call systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are a growing geriatric population with an increasing need for digital healthcare, a rise in the number of hospitals adopting nurse call system, growing investments from the public and private sectors in digital healthcare systems, and technological advancement in nurse call systems.
  • Owing to the growing demand for advanced healthcare systems, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe, the nurse call systems market accounted for a significant growth rate in recent years. The growing global geriatric population is likely to augment the demand for nurse call systems, globally. According to the Population Reference Bureau report, “Aging in the United States”, the adult population aged 65 years and above in the United States was around 46.2 million in the year 2016, and this number is expected to increase to 98 million by 2060.
  • With this expected growth in the aged population, it is essential for communities to consider ways to support them. Hence, there has been a growing interest in the design of technologies for older adults, including technologies that can support older adults through health maintenance and health information management. Rising incidences of chronic diseases and long-term diseases in the aged population have increased the demand for advanced healthcare need and support among the geriatric populations. The growing geriatric population, along with the increased demand for digital healthcare, is expected to drive the nurse call systems market over the forecast period.

    Global Nurse Call Systems Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Nurse Call Systems Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Alfawaves Inc.
  • Ascom Group
  • Bec Integrated Solutions LLC
  • Cornell Communications
  • Fujian Huanyutong Technology Co. Ltd
  • Hill
  • Rom Services Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Jeron Electronics Systems Inc.
  • Systems Technologies
  • Tektone

    Scope of the Report:

  • Nurse call systems are telecommunication systems that act as a means of communication, thus, enabling the effective transfer of information between the nursing staff and patients within the healthcare facility.

    Nurse Call Systems Market

