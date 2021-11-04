2019 Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024
The Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.
The report first poses the Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.
Key Market Trends: – Blood Glucose Test Strips Hold the Highest Market Share
Blood glucose test strips have the highest market share, with 77%, in the global personal usage market of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices. As the blood glucose test strips are only for one-time use, the expenditure spent on test strips is high because of the need for their continuous replacement.
The glucometer is considered to be a one-time purchase. Test strips, on the other hand, are supposed to be a continuous investment, as a test strip needs to be disposed of after one use. Thus, this presents a considerable cost impact to the consumers.
Overall, the global demand for blood glucose test strips is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market studied is expected to be spurred by the rising global diabetic population.
The growth in market volumes and share of the test strip segment is expected to be better than that of glucometers, because of the difference in use-case frequency. While an average glucose meter lasts anywhere between six months and three years, presenting a one-time cost, during the same time frame, the corresponding use of multiple (in the range of thousands) test strips may occur, causing a recurrent cost impact.
North America has the Highest Market Share, with a 21.63% CAGR
The North America test strips market has the highest market share, with a revenue of USD 2 billion, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
The United States alone has around 80% share in the North America blood glucose test strips market.
The price policies and favorable reimbursement policies in North America are driving the growth of the North America personal-use glucometer device market.
