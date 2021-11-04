$2,611.57 Million Epigenetics Market is anticipated to grow 13.6% of CAGR by 2025 – Abcam, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories

The study of epigenetic alterations in cancer, such as aberrant methylation and altered transcription factor binding, provide insights into tumorigenic pathways, which is located above the genetic code. The microarray and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies help to detect altered methylation patterns and other epigenetic changes in cancer. For this, Illumina works with the cancer epigenetics experts to ensure its array and NGS solutions to meet the rapidly growing needs of the field.

The epigenetics is a study of nucleotide modification which is used in the treatment of various diseases, and currently there are still much assumptions regarding the procedures and its future applications. The application of this technology in humans are introducing various complex morality issues which is the most of when modifications or alteration for the germline and enhancement procedures are considered. The perceptions of the people regarding epigenetics is based on the two extreme believes, the people who are well educated and support the science are ready to accept the gene editing in the all aspects for improving the health. However, people who strongly believe on the religion have negative view for the gene editing and does not support the gene editing.

Key Epigenetics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The report analyzes factors affecting epigenetics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key epigenetics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Whereas in some regions the cultural believe is the restraining factor for the growth of the epigenetics. Also, in the low or medium income countries the awareness about the epigenetics is very low. There are lots of initiatives taken by the public bodies to spread awareness about the advantages of the epigenetics. Therefore, the less awareness and the extreme cultural believes among the people are likely to restraint the growth of the epigenetics market in the forecast period.

The study of heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve changes to the underlying DNA sequence is known as epigenetics. A single or multiple change in phenotype without a changing the genotype which results affects the cells that can read the genes. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the epigenetics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

Epigenetics market is segmented by technology, product, application and end user. Global epigenetics market, based on product the segment is segmented as reagents, kits, enzymes, instruments and consumables and bioinformatics tools. Global epigenetics market, based on the technology was segmented into histone modification, DNA methylation and other technologies. The epigenetics market, based on application was segmented into metabolic diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases and other applications. The epigenetics market, based on end user was segmented into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Key Benefits-

• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Epigenetics market

• To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

