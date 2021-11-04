Aerospace Battery Technology Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Aerospace Battery Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 with table and figures in it.

Innovations in battery technology and its applications is one of the fastest growing markets in aerospace industry in the recent past. Aerospace battery technology is used to start the engines of aircraft or start the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU). APU allows the engine to operate independently without any ground support. However aerospace battery technology helps in electrical generation failure to create emergency until the flight landing and evacuation. These batteries are also used to restart the engines after rare case of engine flameout. The batteries also acts as buffer regulator for the DC network voltage ensuring the acceptable power to the device connected to it. As these batteries serve as crucial component of aircraft, hence they need to be maintained with proper care. Two main chemicals that are used in aircraft batteries are nickel cadmium (Ni-Cd) and lead-acid, either of the two have wide application in aviation industry. Lead acid batteries are vented or valve regulated (VRLA). Smaller aircrafts make use of Ni-Cd and valve regulated type of battery whereas bigger aircrafts make use of vented Ni-Cd type of battery. On the other hand batteries needs to be checked on the efficiency, performance, and avoid on board failures by checking on the regular maintenance services which might lead to costly delays for operators. Due to high temperature generation when batteries are used by internal parts of the aircrafts, 80% of life of the turbine is used up and hence maintenance is very important for the batteries that are used in aviation industries.

The global Aerospace Battery Technology Market is mainly driven by its capacity to remain high energy density which means batteries with high power capacity without being bulky. Light weight batteries are considered in terms of selling points in this industry. Batteries with low self-discharge factor are mainly driving the aerospace Battery technology market. However even the batteries with the longer lifespan have driven this market. Â The need for more advanced battery technology is driven by the requirement of weight reduction and electric aircraft. Increase in the commercial aircraft, growing aircraft fleet and advancement in the technology had also driven the global aerospace battery technology market. On the other side the global aerospace battery technology is restrained by its deep discharge property and its sensitivity to high temperature.

The key players covered in this study:

GS Yuasa

Concorde Aircraft Batteries

Quallion

Aerospace Corporation

EnerSys

EaglePicher Technologies

TransDigm Group Incorporated

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Nickel-Cadmium Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Market segment by Application, split into

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aerospace Battery Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Aerospace Battery Technology development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace Battery Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

