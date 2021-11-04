Air Cargo Market to Grow at 4.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027 Led by Key Players FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, DHL Aviation, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways, Korean Air Cargo, Lufthansa

The Insight Partners adds “Air Cargo Market to 2027” to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market.

Latest market study on “Air Cargo Market to 2027 by Type (Air Mail and Air Freight); Service (Express and Regular); and End User (Retail, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the air cargo market is estimated to reach US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027 from US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Although global economic growth is estimated to surge in aggregate during the forecast period, this covers a broad range in regional as well as country-level performance. Economic activity in the developed economies is anticipated to grow at a similar pace as they were during the past five years, with moderate slowdowns in the US and Japan, being compensated by sturdier growth in the Eurozone. The latter is expected to support incoming demand for air cargo into Europe on the major trade lanes between North America and Asia.

Some of the key players operating in the air cargo market includes FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, DHL Aviation, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways, Korean Air Cargo, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines Cargo, China Airlines, British Airways, Cargolux, ANA CARGO, and Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company among others.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001311/

This market research report provides a big picture on “Air Cargo Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Air Cargo Market hike in terms of revenue.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Air Cargo Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Air Cargo Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Air Cargo Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Asia Pacific dominates the global air cargo market, followed by Europe. The growth in Asia Pacific region is highly influenced by the burgeoning e-commerce market in the developing economies of the region, as well as, the presence of strong manufacturing sector. The strong e-commerce sector of the region has resulted in increased cross-border e-commerce sales. For instance, air cargo hubs are becoming gradually important for the e-commerce growth, as e-commerce giants, integrators as well as carriers are strengthening their package sorting and automation competences, coupled with expanding networks with an aim to acquire a larger portion of the growing demand.

The report analyzes factors affecting Air Cargo Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Air Cargo Market in these regions.

The report segments the global air cargo market as follows:

Global Air Cargo Market – By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

Global Air Cargo Market – By Service

Express

Regular

Global Air Cargo Market – By End-user

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global Air Cargo Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America (SAM)



Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001311/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com