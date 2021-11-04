Aircraft Interface Device (AID) Market to Grow at 18.6% CAGR to Reach US$ 678.7 million by 2027 Led by Key Players Astronics Corporation, Avio, Avionica, Collins Aerospace, Enterline Technologies Corporation

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aircraft Interface Device Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global Aircraft Interface Device Market is expected to reach US$ 678.7 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the aircraft interface device market, whereas, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region. In the current market scenario, the end users in North America and the Asia Pacific have procured a maximum number of aircraft interface devices. These end users are also expected to continue to invest substantial amounts in the adoption of the aircraft interface devices, due to the increasing procurement of aircraft in these two regions. The APAC region is expected to witness significant growth in commercial aircraft, while the North America region is foreseen to observe a rise in the count of military aircraft during the forecast period. Thus, the increasing number of aircraft integrating new and advanced technologies will drive the aircraft interface device market in near future.

Some of the key players operating in the aircraft interface device market are Astronics Corporation, Avio (Thales Group), Avionica, Collins Aerospace, Enterline Technologies Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell International Inc., SCI Technologies, Inc., Teledyne Controls LLC, and Viasat Inc. among others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Aircraft Interface Device (AID) Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Aircraft Interface Device (AID) Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Aircraft Interface Device (AID) Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

In the past years, aircraft interface device market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 United Technologies acquired Rockwell Collins for $30 billion. This acquisition is expected to add tremendous capabilities to UTC’s aerospace businesses and strengthens complementary offerings of technologically advanced aerospace systems. The strategic acquisition would enhance the company’s product portfolio and presence in North America.

The report analyzes factors affecting Aircraft Interface Device (AID) Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Aircraft Interface Device (AID) Market in these regions.

GLOBAL Aircraft Interface Device DEVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aircraft Interface Device Market – By Platform

Hardware

Software

Global Aircraft Interface Device Market – By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Global Aircraft Interface Device Market – By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retrofit

Global Aircraft Interface Device Market – By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Global Aircraft Interface Device Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



