Artillery Ammunition Market Key Players, Regions, Sales, Production and CAGR Status Forecast to 2023

CBC

Rheinmetall Defense

General Dynamics Corporation

Alliant Techsystems

Nexter

BAE Systems Plc

Remington Arms Company

Ruag Ammotech

Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA Key Developments in the Artillery Ammunition Market:

March, 2018: Australian Defense Force to take delivery of artillery ammunition from Germany's Rheinmetall, as part of the Land 17 Phase 1C.2 Future Artillery Ammunition project

Drivers

– Programs to Update Military Weapons and Ammunition Undertaken by Various Countries

Restraints

– Large Scale Defense Budget Cuts