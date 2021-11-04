Automotive Body-in-White Market to Grow at 4+% CAGR to Reach US$ 125.61 Bn by 2025 Led by Gestamp Automicion SA Thyssen, Krupp Systems Engineering, Hyundai Rotem Company

The Insight Partners adds “Automotive Body-in-White Market to 2025” to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market.

The Automotive Body-In-White Component Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 90.88 Bn in 2017 to US$ 125.61 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2025.

The automotive body-in-white component market has experienced significant growth rate in the past few years owing to increasing vehicle production worldwide. The BIW components accounts for 20 – 33 % of curb weight of the vehicle and therefore represents high revenue potential for component suppliers across the automotive value chain. Despite disruptions in the automotive sector such as evolution of electric / hybrid vehicle, development of driverless and connected vehicles, BIW components is invariable segment of automotive sector and therefore associated as the major business segment in overall automotive industry. Only a handful of players dominate the global automotive body-in-white component market owing to high investments, enhanced R&D capabilities, and strong supplier relationships among others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automotive Body-in-White Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Global Automotive Body-in-White Market – Company Profiles:

Gestamp Automicion SA

ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering

Hyundai Rotem Company

AIDA Engineering Ltd.

BENTELER International AG

Eagle Press & Equipment Co.

Magna International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc.

Automotive Body-in-White Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Automotive Body-in-White Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Steel is the most widely used material for BIW component production and is accounted for the largest share in the global automotive body-in-white component market in 2016. Based on material type, this sub-segment of automotive body-in-white component market is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to low cost and enhanced strength of the material. However, steel may not be utilized in its conventional form but is widely utilized under different grades classified based on strength of the material.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Body-in-White Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automotive Body-in-White Market in these regions.

Global Automotive Body-In-White Component – Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Steel

MS

HSS

AHSS

UHSS

Aluminium

Magnesium

CFRP

By Component Position

Structural

Inner

Exposed

By Component Type

Fenders

Closures

Shock Towers

A-Post / B-Post

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



