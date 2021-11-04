Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market – Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

The Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market research report, compiled by Persistence Market Research, offers a comprehensive study on the current industry trends. The report also offers a detailed abstract of the statistics, market valuation, and revenue forecast, which in addition underlines the status of the competitive spectrum and expansion strategies adopted by major industry players.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Introduction

Advancement and development of Internet of Things (IoT) has generated a wave of connectivity, which had an influence in almost all industry verticals. The same wave also has significant impact on automotive and insurance industry. Insurance companies are increasingly utilizing IoT data to improve the precision in gauging risk, pricing policies, and estimating other necessary reserve. The advancement of IoT has led to introduction of insurance policies such as Automotive User Based Insurance (UBI). Automotive user based insurance can be defined as pay-as-you drive, pay-how-you drive and distance based insurance. Automotive usage based insurance is based on telematics, i.e. driving habits such as miles driven, driving speed and hard-braking incidents. Automotive usage based companies’ installs a telematics device to monitor and record the driving habits. Automotive usage based insurance offer sever advantages over traditional insurance, it takes into consideration several factors including past driving history, make and model of vehicle, driving method to determine the insurance premium. Automotive usage based insurance utilizes real-time data to make decisions about insurance pricing and insurance type. Moreover, automotive usage based insurance offers high level of customization and flexibility to the end-users.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Dynamics

The global automotive user based insurance market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. According to National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), about one-fifth of auto insurers will offers automotive usage based insurance in the next five years. Some of the key driving factors for the growth of global automotive usage based insurance includes increasing production and sales of automobiles, particularly in the developing countries, changing demographic trend, changing driving habits and increasing number of affluent middle class population. Furthermore, steady growth and advancement of IoT is expected to further augment the growth of automotive usage based insurance market during the forecast period.

Automotive usage based insurance offers a win-win situation for both insurance providers and policyholder. Some of automotive usage based insurance companies offers incentives for the driver to adopt safer driving practices this in turn, results in reducing the number of accidents and hence, the number of claims the insurance company has to pay out. Furthermore, among various type of insurances, distance based insurance has been witnessing resurgence in the market place, particularly in the European region. This can be attributed to development of telematics. Furthermore, distance based insurance offers several advantages such as quick to implement, offer more transparency and enables policyholders to effectively choose right insurance meeting their lifestyle needs and values.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Segmentation

Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance market can be segmented by insurance type, by end-user and by vehicle type

On the basis of insurance type, Automotive Usage Based Insurance can be segmented into:

Pay-how-you drive (PHYD)

Pay-as-you drive (PAYD)

Distance based insurance

Manage-how-you drive (MHYD)

On the basis of vehicle Type, Automotive Usage Based Insurance can be segmented into:

Passenger cars

Compact Cars

Luxury Cars

SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of end-user, Automotive Usage Based Insurance can be segmented into:

Fleet Owners

Individual Owners

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Regional Overview

Europe is expected to hold dominating position in the global Automotive Usage Based Insurance market. The region is expected to dominate the market through the forecast period. The growth in the Automotive Usage Based Insurance market is driven by increasing adoption of automation & advancement of telematics along with increasing popularity of customized insurance. North America is expected to follow the European Automotive Usage Based Insurance market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Automotive Usage Based Insurance, with India and China taking the lead.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market includes:

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Esurance Insurance Services, Inc.

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Metromile Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Trak Global Group

Allianz SE

Desjardins Insurance

Insurance Box Pty Ltd

