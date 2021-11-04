Chip Antenna Market 2019: Top Manufactures, Industry Set For Rapid Growth and Trend by 2023

Chip Antenna Market – Overview

Chip Antenna Market 2018 Research Report – Global Industry Forecast to 2023, is latest research report on Global Chip Antenna Market industry published by Market Research Future. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Chip Antenna Market forecast, historic data, with business development strategies, upcoming opportunities, and regional outlook. Global chip Antenna market is expected to generate a market value of USD 6 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of ~15%.

An antenna is a must in order to catch radio frequency. Among all types of antenna, chip antennas are useful in order to not only assist in monitoring but also to track assets in healthcare and to transfer a large amount of data over a short distance. Monitoring, tracking and transfer via chip antenna can be done with some help of cellular connections. Chip antennas are also helpful in maintaining connectivity between devices and providing accurate real-time location information.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of global chip antenna market include the high demand for consumer electronics and increasing adoption of technologies such as automation, connected cars, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart grid. However, some constraints that can hinder the market growth are the complex design of chip antennas and compatibility issues during the chip antenna’s integration on the circuit board.

Chip Antenna Market Key Players

The prominent players in the chip antenna market is – Partron Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Materials (Japan), Fractus, S.A. (Spain), Johanson Technology, Inc. (US), Yageo Corporation (Taiwan), Taoglas (Ireland), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), Pulse Electronics (US), Fractus Antennas (Spain), Antenova M2M (UK) among others.

Chip Antenna Market – Segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into ceramic multilayer chip antenna, dielectric chip antenna.

Based on application, the market is segmented into WLAN, ZigBee, Bluetooth, ISM, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government, transportation and others

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world

Chip Antenna Market Industry News

July 19, 2018 The antenna for IoT: NB-IoT, LoRa, Zigbee or Sigfox

Fractus Antennas SL has developed an antenna chip component named as the RUN mXTEND. RUN mXTEND. This is developed for providing full connectivity among IoT devices working on different frequency bands. With these antennae, a user can choose the operation frequency of the antenna to connect with. Thus, one antenna and can work on any IoT frequency band.

May 24, 2017 Antenova launches Grandis – a smaller antenna for the growing LPWAN market, IoT and smart cities

Anenova Ltd. had launched an antenna named as Grandis that works on 863-870MHz / 902-928MHz ISM bands due to increase in requirement of LPWAN market, IoT and smart cities. Grandis is a low-profile antenna that utilizes a ground plane to radiate electromagnetic waves and is designed to be in the corner of the PCB. These can be used in scientific and medical applications, industries, smart metering, manufacturing automation, network devices, agricultural and environmental monitoring and consumer tracking, globally.

Chip Antenna Market – Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global chip antenna market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). According to the report, Asia-Pacific has been anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the expanding consumer electronics industry and increasing adoption of automation. The dominant country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

During the forecast period, North America is also expected to witness significant growth due to the early adoption of advanced technologies, strong economies like the USA and Canada. Both of these countries are spending a huge amount of money on research and development (R&D) of wireless transmission technologies, which is expected to fuel market growth. Mexico is another important market in this region.

Europe is a primary regional market due to the region’s high density of population and the technological advancement that is second only to North America. In this region, the major country-specific markets are France, Germany, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe. SatixFy has released Prime and Beat Evaluation Boards (EVBs) and a Micro Antenna Test Range (AMTR). The purpose of these new chips is to create a new generation of flat electronically steered antennas, with multiple beams and no moving parts.

The RoW segment covers Latin American countries and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The MEA region shows a limited market with slow and steady growth. The reasons for the slow market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, and political instability. Among Latin American countries, the strong economies that can be ideal markets are Argentina and Brazil.

