Cloud Content Delivery Network Market by Commercial Sector, Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: by Component (Solution, Services), Type (Video CDN, Non Video SDN), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Advertising, Online Gaming, e-Commerce, Education) – Forecast to 2023

Overview

Cloud content delivery network market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various industry verticals. Rising demand among the enterprises for cloud content delivery networks is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology, and increasing use of NFC enabled devices is adding fuel to the growth of the cloud content delivery network market.

Akamai Technologies Inc., Google Inc., Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alcatel – Lucent SA, Internap Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc. and Ericsson are some of the leading players in the market. Akamai Technologies focusses on providing cloud content delivery solutions at reduced costs and also helps in improving online experience of the users by accelerating content delivery and streaming video to any device. Whereas, Verizon Communications focusses on providing fastest global delivery of video content and enhance overall user experience. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Increasing trend of GPRS and server cloud-enabled cloud content delivery networks is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The focus towards the promotion of cloud based technologies is increasing due to the convenience provided to the consumers and growing trend of digitalization is another factor responsible for fueling the growth of cloud content delivery market.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4869

The global cloud content delivery network market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, organization size and vertical. The type segment is further classified into video content delivery network and non-video content delivery network. The video delivery type sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the cloud content delivery network market. This is owing to the growing trend of video on demand and has led to rising popularity of video cloud content delivery network. However, the latency and connectivity issues may hamper the market growth.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global cloud content delivery network market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 10 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), Limelight Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel – Lucent SA (France), Internap Corporation (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), CDNetworks (Korea), Tata Communications (India) and Highwinds (U.S.).

Regional Analysis:

The global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of mobile devices enabled with NFC services across various industry verticals.

The global cloud content delivery network market can be segmented on the basis of component, type, organization size and vertical. The vertical is further segmented into advertising, online gaming, media & entertainment, e-commerce, education, healthcare and others. Increasing popularity of cloud based video streaming and growing adoption of smart and connected devices is resulting in the increasing use of cloud content delivery networks in advertising, gaming and others. Moreover, the market is witnessing a considerable growth in demand for cloud content delivery networks with the increasing popularity of video on demand. Increasing popularity of GPRS enabled devices is another major factor driving the growth of cloud content delivery network market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table2 North America Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 Europe Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table5 Middle East & Africa Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued……

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4869

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]