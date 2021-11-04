Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 with table and figures in it.

Identity access management (IAM) is a security framework which ensures secure access to end users across multiple applications. Cloud IAM service provides secure and identity-based access to various industry verticals such as BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, education, and others. Cloud IAM services help various industrial verticals to manage security by permitting employee access with a user provision, multi-factor authentication, access management, directory management and few other services, thereby preventing the misuse of financial and corporate data. Hence, cloud IAM services are being widely adopted by large organizations, SMBs, and government agencies. Other features of cloud IAM such as single sign-on, access management, and other services, are less effective without user provisioning. However, multi-factor authentication would grow rapidly in the years to come owing to increasing demand for strong authentication. Cloud identity access management (IAM) is an approach to revamp the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud. At present, integration of IAM with the cloud is gaining pace owing to its low cost and enhanced security. Cloud IAM offers various services such as user provisioning, access management, multi-factor authentication, directory services, single sign-on (SSO), governance and compliance management and password management. Several organizations have adopted cloud IAM to improve customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. A well-designed cloud IAM system helps to prevent data security breach and thereby reduces the possible financial loss due to the same.

This report studies the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

The cost-effectiveness of the cloud IAM service compared to the traditional IAM services is one of the major factors driving the adoption of cloud IAM. Enterprises are adopting cloud applications at a large scale owing to the fast dropping rates of bandwidth and storage. It has been estimated that an organization can save more than 35% of the annual cost by adopting cloud IAM services. The accruing costs on organizations due to increasing complexities of cyber-attacks and the costs involved in detection and recovery of losses have expanded the cloud IAM market size across various organizations. In addition, the increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and various mobility trends in organizations have augmented the end user device authentication security. Some of the restraints associated with cloud IAM market are security in cloud-based environment, lack of trust in cloud IAM providers and inadequate awareness. Several cloud IAM vendors are aiming at developing more secure IAM solutions at reduced prices; customized according to the specifications of the end consumers.

In 2018, the global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

CA

Dell Secure Works

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Company

Sailpoint Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

User Provisioning

Access Management

Multi-Factor Authentication

Single Sign-on

Directory Services

Password Management

Governance and Compliance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Education

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

