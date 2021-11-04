Demand for Secure Hospital Communications to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors
In the beginning, the hospitals only purpose was to aid patients with medicine and care and to promote health and wellness. With the advancement in hospitals technologies, care giving has a lot of technology influence now-a-days. Also, as the healthcare industry grew, a requirement of dedicated healthcare communication was generated and to fulfill that, the secure hospital communications were evolved. From first generation applications to the third generation, the technology kept growing.
Secure Hospital communications provide real-time communications to assist rapid decision making required in the hospitals, by minimizing delayed interactions through the integration of telecommunication voice systems and services, IT systems, mobile communications services, video conferencing technologies, and other services used for communication and collaboration in healthcare organizations.
Secure Hospital Communications: Drivers and Restraints
The factors driving the market of secure hospital communication are the need to address communication inefficiencies in healthcare organizations, increasing concerns for security and advancement in IT systems and healthcare technologies.
The factors restraining the growth of secure hospital communications are security and privacy issues, high implementation cost and functionality and network errors in the system.
Implementation of secure communication platform in hospitals and increasing adoption of mobile application and IT systems for secure communication in healthcare organizations are the latest trend in the secure hospital communication market.
Secure Hospital Communications: Segmentation
Segmentation based on components in Secure Hospital Communication Market: This segment classifies the ways in which secure hospital communication can be provided to end-users.
- Software
- Services
Segmentation based on deployment in Secure Hospital Communication Market: This segment classifies the devices on which secure hospital communications can be deployed.
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Desktop
- Pagers
- Wi-Fi Phones
Secure Hospital Communications: Competitive Landscape
Key players in the secure hospital communication market are Vocera Communications, Imprivata, Inc., Spok Inc., Tigertext., Cerner Corporation, PatientSafe Solutions, CellTrust Corporation, Agnity Global Inc., Doc Halo, Voalte and Amtelco.
Regional Overview
North America is expected to be the largest market of Secure Hospital Communication. The majority of Secure Hospital Communication vendors such as Vocera Communications, Imprivata, Inc., Spok Inc., and Tigertext are based in Europe region. This is attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones and increasing number of smart phone users in the region. The market is anticipated to grow significantly in Europe region.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
