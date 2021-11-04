Digital Fault Recorder Market 2019 Industry Analysis by Top Leading Players, Key Regions, Product Segments and Forecast to 2023

Digital fault recorder stores the critical information within the substation and archives this data in a remote enterprise network location for permanent storage and analysis. Digital fault recorder is a device used to monitor, access, and optimize any disturbance that might happen on the grid, power plants, and substations.

The global digital fault recorder market is expected to grow at 4.75% CAGR during the forecast period. The global digital fault recorder market is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, as this technology is still in its nascent stage. Some of the utility operators across the world are still hesitant as the installation of digital field recorder involves high initial investment.

The main advantages of digital fault recorder include secure data collection, meeting requirements of international fault recording standards, and providing a permanent detailed record of all substation activity at a nominal cost. Transimssion segment is expected to dominate the digital fault recorder market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

Th global Digital fault recorder market has been segmented based on installation, voltage, station, type, and region.

By Installation

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

By Voltage

Less than 66 kV

66-220 kV

Above 220 kV

By Station

Automated

Non-Automated

By Type

Dedicated

Multifunctional

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players:

The key players of the global digital fault recorder market are GE (US), Elspec (Israel), Siemens AG (Germany), Qualitrol (US), Logiclab (Italy), Ducati Energia (Italy), Ametek (US), E-Max Instruments (US), Kocos (Germany), and Procom Systems (Ontario).

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital fault recorder market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the digital fault recorder system market by its type, connectivity, end-user, and by region.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global digital fault recorder market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to rising government investment, especially in China where the Chinese government is expected to invest USD 317 billion to improve power grid infrastructure by 2020.

Similarly, North America being the second largest region is also focusing towards immediate need for reliable power supply system, driving the demand for digital fault recorder

