Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Digital Logistics Market Covers the Regional Analysis (Germany, UK, Italy, France and Rest of Europe and Many More), CAGR Status, Key Development Forcast to 2023

GIVE US A TRY

Digital Logistics Market Covers the Regional Analysis (Germany, UK, Italy, France and Rest of Europe and Many More), CAGR Status, Key Development Forcast to 2023

0
Press Release

Digital Logistics

Digital Logistics market report offerings the in-depth analysis on the present and future state of Digital Logistics industry. Digital Logistics market report covers the details of suppliers, consumers, and degree of competition. It also includes Digital Logistics market size, sales, share, growth rate, revenue of industry.

Digital Logistics market report delivers the emerging current trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities and challenges. Digital Logistics market report includes essential listing of vital facets of Digital Logistics, which includes leading market players along with their profiles with crucial financial data.

Digital Logistics market is projected to improve CAGR at 7.89 during the forecast year 2018-2023.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Report With a Corporate Email Id: http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13100827

Digital Logistics Market Report Covers the Following Foremost Manufacturers:

  • IBM Corporation
  • Advantech Corporation
  • Oracle
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
  • DigiLogistics
  • Hexaware Technologies Limited
  • Tech Mahindra Limited
  • JDA Software Pvt. Ltd
  • DSV AS.
  • SAP AG

  • Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA

     Key Developments in the Digital Logistics Market:

  • November 2017 – LBC Express embarked on a digital transformation program with Ramco Systems. LBC Express signed a multi-million dollar deal with Ramco Systems, to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across its 1,300 global branches and 121 warehouses. This deal is expected to increase the process speed and subsequently increase customer satisfaction and reduce costs.
  • August 2017 – XPO logistics set aside USD 8 billion for investments. After XPO first acquired Con-way in 2015, the company has been expanding by acquisition at a robust pace. The company is already operating in more than 31 countries, but the major revenue still comes from North America and Western Europe. This amount is expected to bring more acquisition opportunities in the near future, helping the company expand its reach in the rest of the world.
  • July 2017 – SAP launched a set of IoT solutions for digital logistics. This will introduce machine learning to enable IoT and Industry 4.0 strategies across digital logistics, manufacturing, and asset management. SAP already has tie-ups with multinationals, like the Bosch Group. Bosch and SAP are collaborating on scenarios for delivery track and trace, exploring cloud-to-cloud integration with Bosch IoT Cloud.

    Based On Biological Analysis Digital Logistics Market Report Covers Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Performance and Share, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions:

    Digital Logistics Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Emergence of Digital Technology
    – Time and Cost Effectiveness in Logistics
    – Growing Use of Innovative Applications
  • Factors Challenging the Market
    – Privacy, Security, and Reliability Issues
    – Lack of ICT Infrastructure
  • Opportunities

    Important Questions Answered in the Report:

    • What are the threats for new entrants?
    • What will be the regional analysis by size and share?
    • What will be the CAGR% during forecast year 2018-2023?
    • At what stage of development is the global Digital Logistics market?
    • What are the restrictive factors of Digital Logistics industry?
    • Who are the leading manufacturers of the Digital Logistics market?

    Keyword

    Price of Digital Logistics Market Report (Single User License): $ 4250

    Direct Purchase the Digital Logistics Market Report at http://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13100827

    Highlighted points of Market Report:

    • Provide detailed overview of company profile, types and applications.
    • Digital Logistics market insight by analysis, buyers, suppliers, consumers and threats of new entrants.
    • Detailed study of market dynamics, drivers, opportunities and threats.
    • Digital Logistics market segment by types, applications, regions, and end users.
    • Digital Logistics market study includes the market size, share, growth rate, and forecast.
    • Gives the detailed study of regional analysis of market.
    • Digital Logistics market provides recent development trends and upcoming strategies.
    • Provide competitive analysis during the forecast year 2018-2023.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research Co.

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 116

    • Tags: , , , , , , ,

    © 2021 Market Mirror