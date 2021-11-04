Emerging Factors of Online Insurance Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Emerging Factors of Online Insurance Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast

Market Overview:

  • The online insurance market in India (henceforth, referred to as the “market studied”) is expected to reach a value of approximately INR 220 billion by 2024.
  • – Online life insurance sales are expected to grow at approximately 5% of the individual annualized new business premium by 2020, whereas the non-life insurance sales are expected to grow at more than 15% of non-life retail insurance business. This growth trend, expected to grow stronger in future, is primarily attributed to the increase in smart phone usage and internet penetration.
  • – The increasing internet and mobile usage has a major influence on changing customer preferences, as the customers are getting used to researching products online. While the traditional model of buying insurance is still the most sought in India, it was found that online research on life insurance has been observing an increasing trend.
  • – Though the traditional channels, like agency and third-party distribution, have a market share of more than 80%, the online distribution channel is evolving as the preferred mode of purchasing insurance. Additionally, studies show that a typical online customer is well aware of his/her needs and has been taking informed decisions.<

  • The New India Assurance Co. Ltd
  • The Oriental Insurance Company Limited
  • United India Insurance Company Limited
  • ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
  • Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited
  • ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd
  • SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd
  • HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd
  • Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited
  • Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited

    Online Insurance Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Online Insurance Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Online Insurance Market
    • Chapter 3: Online Insurance Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Online Insurance Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Online Insurance Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Online Insurance Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Online Insurance Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Online Insurance Market

