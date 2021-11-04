Emerging Factors of Online Insurance Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Online Insurance Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Online Insurance market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers.

Market Overview:

The online insurance market in India (henceforth, referred to as the “market studied”) is expected to reach a value of approximately INR 220 billion by 2024.

– Online life insurance sales are expected to grow at approximately 5% of the individual annualized new business premium by 2020, whereas the non-life insurance sales are expected to grow at more than 15% of non-life retail insurance business. This growth trend, expected to grow stronger in future, is primarily attributed to the increase in smart phone usage and internet penetration.

– The increasing internet and mobile usage has a major influence on changing customer preferences, as the customers are getting used to researching products online. While the traditional model of buying insurance is still the most sought in India, it was found that online research on life insurance has been observing an increasing trend.

– Though the traditional channels, like agency and third-party distribution, have a market share of more than 80%, the online distribution channel is evolving as the preferred mode of purchasing insurance. Additionally, studies show that a typical online customer is well aware of his/her needs and has been taking informed decisions.

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited

United India Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd

SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd

HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited

Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited Scope of the Report: