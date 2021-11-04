Expansion of Arteriovenous Fistula (AVF) Market to Remain Consistent During 2017 – 2025

Arteriovenous Fistula is a disruption of blood flow due to abnormal connection between a vein and artery. In condition of arteriovenous fistula, the blood flows directly from arteries to the vein, bypassing capillaries. Thus, capillary tissues receive less oxygen supply (i.e. blood supply) and increase the risk of blood pressure problem. Arteriovenous fistula can be congenital or acquired. Congenital fistula is formed during fatal development and majorly affects lower extremities of blood vessels. While acquired fistula usually occurs when veins and arteries are damaged and healing process results within two parallel links of vein and artery. The arteriovenous fistula is developed on arms, kidney, brain or some parts of legs. Various conditions like penetrating injury, rupture of arterial vein and inflammatory necrosis of adjacent vessels increases the risk of arteriovenous fistula. Blood pressure deviation, swelling in legs or arms, heart failure, fatigue and reddish appearance on the surface of the skin are common symptoms of arteriovenous fistula. In addition, blood clots, heart failure, bleeding and stroke are some of the complications related to this disorder. The main goal for arteriovenous fistula treatment is to eliminate the blood flow between affected blood vessels. Imaging tests like computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are useful for the physicians to determine exact size and location of affected blood vessels. In addition, surgical procedures are performed for effective treatment of arteriovenous fistula. Fistula in the brain and eye are difficult to treat, in this case, injection therapy is used in order to decrease blood clotting to the affected areas.

The market of arteriovenous fistula can be segmented on the basis of:

By Drug Types Vascugel Dipyridamol PRT-201 Aspirin Others



The global arteriovenous fistula market is witnessing high growth owing to consistent efforts of key companies to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of arteriovenous fistula. For example, in April 2013, Shire announced phase II study for evaluating efficacy and safety of SRM003 (Vascugel) in patients with arteriovenous fistula and end stage renal disease. In addition, presence of large number of therapeutics under clinical pipeline coupled with positive initiatives by government will further boost the market of arteriovenous fistula in near future. For example, in February 2010, Pervasis Therapeutics, Inc. received FDA clearance for pivotal phase III trial for Vascugel, investigation new drug for the treatment of hemodialysis access graft failure. Thus, these types of approval and initiatives by government will provide healthy platform to develop this market and hence drives the market growth of arteriovenous fistula. However, lack of effective therapeutics that enables to target specific cause of Arteriovenous Fistula will restrain the market growth of Arteriovenous Fistula.

Geographically, North America dominates the global arteriovenous fistula market due to positive initiatives by the United States government in order to develop novel therapeutics for arteriovenous fistula disorder. Europe is considered as the second largest market of arteriovenous fistula. The growth of this market in Europe is majorly attributed to the increasing incidences of arteriovenous fistula coupled with high demand for arteriovenous fistula therapeutics in this region. In addition, Asia-Pacific countries are the emerging nations for global arteriovenous fistula market due to increasing healthcare awareness among the patient population.

The major players operating in arteriovenous fistula market include Pervasis Therapeutics, Inc., Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. and others.