Foodservice Packaging Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2024

Food service packaging is used to package processed and semi-processed food products. It caters to service sectors such as restaurants, fast-food joints, takeaway restaurants, and catering services. It helps in maintaining the hygiene, quality, and safety of food products. It provides heat resistance, prevents the growth of microorganisms, and helps extend the shelf-life of the food product.

This report studies the Foodservice Packaging Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Foodservice Packaging market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many players in Foodservice Packaging industry. Amcor, Georgia-Pacific, Berry Global, Graphic Packaging, Huhtamaki, Coveris, Dart Container, Pactiv, Linpac Packaging, WestRock, Novolex, Fabri-Kal and some others are playing important roles in Foodservice Packaging industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

In the past few years, the price of Foodservice Packaging shown a slightly increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Foodservice Packaging. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline. In order to keep profit, the price may keep the trend in a short period.

The global Foodservice Packaging market is valued at 102000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 124790 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Foodservice Packaging.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Foodservice Packaging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Foodservice Packaging market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Graphic Packaging

Genpak

Sabert

Dart Container

Georgia-Pacific

Anchor Packaging

Pactiv

DandW Fine Pack

Berry Global

Dopla

WestRock

Huhtamaki

WinCup

Linpac Packaging

Coveris

Novolex

Be Green Packaging

GRACZ

Southern Champion Tray

Amcor

Vegware

Union Packaging

Fabri-Kal

King Yuan Fu Packaging

Hengxin Enviro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Paper and Paperboard

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Take Away/Delivery

Restaurants

Institutional Catering

HMR (Hotel Motel Restaurant)

Highlights of the Global Foodservice Packaging report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Foodservice Packaging market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

